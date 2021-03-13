Twitch bans GeorgeNotFound's alt account indefinitely for "inappropriate username" - Dexerto

Minecraft YouTuber and streamer GeorgeNotFound has been banned from Twitch – or at least his alt account has been – for what Twitch deemed an inappropriate username.

George’s main channel, which has just under 3 million followers, is still available, but Twitch rules mean that he will not be able to stream on that account either, as it would be considered ban evasion.

The username of his alt account was simply ‘ThisIsGeorgeNotFound’ – so presumably this is an error on Twitch’s part, perhaps picked up by an automod that marked the username as inappropriate.

The ban is indefinite though, and so George will need to appeal before he’s allowed back on the platform, unless Twitch realizes a mistake and corrects it.

Advertisement

GeorgeNotFound banned for Twitch username

GeorgeNotFound revealed the ban and its reason on his second Twitter account, joking “MY NAME IS TOO INAPPROPRIATE. SORRY GUYS I MESSED UP :(”

The ban email states “based on a review of your activity or content, we have issued a Community Guidelines strike on your account. Due to the severe nature of this violation, or the fact that you’ve incurred multiple violations, your access to Twitch services is indefinitely restricted.”

The reason is then simply stated as “using an inappropriate username.”

MY NAME IS TOO INAPPROPRIATE. SORRY GUYS I MESSED UP 🙁 pic.twitter.com/kBRyLzm2KH — George (@GeorgeNootFound) March 13, 2021

Other streamers have also been mistakenly banned for their usernames in the past, before Twitch eventually overturned them.

Advertisement

Twitch apologized after banning a streamer with the name Pajja_, a word that has a colloquial meaning in Spanish.

Read More: Alexandra Botez accidentally goes live on Twitch

However, other streamers who have been banned permanently for seemingly innocuous usernames have still not been unbanned, so there are no guarantees.

GeorgeNotFound was also banned from TikTok in February, but it was reinstated within hours.