How to watch LEC Winter 2024: Schedule, results, teams, stream & more

How to watch LEC Winter 2024: Schedule, results, teams, stream & moreMichal Konkol/Riot Games
2024’s League of Legends competitive year is almost ready to kick off, and the region’s schedules are beginning to solidify. Here’s everything you need to know about the LEC Winter 2024 split including rosters, the full schedule & more.
Europe is looking to reset after a disappointing run internationally at the end of 2023 which saw none of its teams reach the knockout stage of the League of Legends World Championship. However, an off that featured some roster shuffling should give fans of every LEC team a reason to watch the start of the Winter season.
The teams in the league have also been shuffled around as the Rogue brand has returned, Karmine Corp has joined and Giants and MAD Lions have merged with other companies forming GIANTX and MAD Lions KOI respectively.
Here’s everything you need to know about the LEC 2024 Winter split including the full match schedule, results, the teams and their full rosters, & the livestream.
Contents
LEC Winter 2024: Stream
The LEC Winter split will be streamed live on Twitch via the official LEC channel.
Missed the games? Catch up with the VODs on the LoL esports channel.
LEC Winter 2024: Schedule and results
The LEC Winter split starts on January 13 and still features a best-of-one format for this part of the season.
The top teams from this split will earn Championship Points towards international competition, with the Spring split deciding who will represent the LEC at the Mid-Season Invitational.
Here’s the full match schedule for LEC 2024 Winter split:
Week 1
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 13
|G2 vs BDS
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|SK Gaming vs Rogue
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Fnatic vs KCorp
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Team Vitality vs GIANTX
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|MAD Lions KOI vs Team Heretics
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 14
|GIANTX vs BDS
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|MAD Lions KOI vs SK Gaming
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|G2 Esports vs KCorp
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Fnatic vs Team Vitality
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Team Heretics vs Rogue
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 15
|BDS vs Team Vitality
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|G2 Esports vs Rogue
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Team Heretics vs GIANTX
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|KCorp vs MAD Lions KOI
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Fnatic vs SK Gaming
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
Week 2
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 20
|Sk Gaming vs Team Heretics
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|GIANTX vs KCorp
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|MAD Lions KOI vs G2 Esports
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Fnatic vs BDS
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Team Vitality vs Rogue
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 21
|SK Gaming vs BDS
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|Team Vitality vs G2 Esports
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Team Heretics vs KCorp
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|MAD Lions KOI vs Rogue
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Fnatic vs GIANTX
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 22
|SK Gmaing vs GIANTX
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|MAD Lions KOI vs BDS
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Fnatic vs Rogue
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Team Heretics vs G2 Esports
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Team Vitality vs KCorp
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
Week 3
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 27
|Team Vitality vs SK Gaming
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|Team Heretics vs BDS
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Fnatic vs MAD Lions KOI
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|GIANTX vs G2 Esports
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|KCorp vs Rogue
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 28
|Team Vitality vs Team Heretics
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|MAD Lions KOI vs GIANTX
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|G2 Esports vs Fnatic
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|SK Gaming vs KCorp
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|BDS vs Rogue
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 29
|MAD Lions KOI vs Team Vitality
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|GIANTX vs Rogue
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|BDS vs KCorp
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Fnatic vs Team Heretics
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|G2 Esports vs SK Gaming
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
The schedule will be updated as the LEC enters the Winter Playoffs in February.
LEC Winter 2024: Regular Season standings
The top eight Winter Split teams will make it to the Winter Playoffs where they will compete in a double-elimination bracket. The bottom two teams will have to wait for the Spring split to play in league matches.
Green = Qualified for group stage. Red = Eliminated.
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|Team BDS
|0-0
|2
|KCorp
|0-0
|3
|G2 Esports
|0-0
|4
|Vitality
|0-0
|5
|Fnatic
|0-0
|6
|Rogue
|0-0
|7
|SK Gaming
|0-0
|8
|MAD Lions KOI
|0-0
|9
|Team Heretics
|0-0
|10
|GIANTX
|0-0
LEC Winter 2024: Teams and Rosters
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|Bot
|Support
|Fnatic
|Oscarinin
|Razork
|Humanoid
|Noah
|Jun
|G2 Esports
|BrokenBlade
|Yike
|Caps
|Hans Sama
|Mikyx
|GIANTX
|Odoamne
|Peach
|Jakies
|Patrik
|IgNar
|Karmine Corp
|Cabochard
|Bo
|Saken
|Upset
|Targamas
|MAD Lions KOI
|Myrwn
|Elyoya
|Fresskowy
|Supa
|Alvaro
|Rogue
|Szygenda
|Markoon
|Larssen
|Comp
|Zoelys
|SK Gaming
|Irrelevant
|Isma
|Nisqy
|Exakick
|Doss
|Team BDS
|Adam
|Sheo
|nuc
|Ice
|Labrov
|Team Heretics
|Wunder
|Jankos
|Perkz
|Flakked
|Kaiser
|Team Vitality
|Photon
|Daglas
|Vetheo
|Carzzy
|Hylissang