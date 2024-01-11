How to watch LEC Winter 2024: Schedule, results, teams, stream & more

2024’s League of Legends competitive year is almost ready to kick off, and the region’s schedules are beginning to solidify. Here’s everything you need to know about the LEC Winter 2024 split including rosters, the full schedule & more.

Europe is looking to reset after a disappointing run internationally at the end of 2023 which saw none of its teams reach the knockout stage of the League of Legends World Championship. However, an off that featured some roster shuffling should give fans of every LEC team a reason to watch the start of the Winter season.

The teams in the league have also been shuffled around as the Rogue brand has returned, Karmine Corp has joined and Giants and MAD Lions have merged with other companies forming GIANTX and MAD Lions KOI respectively.

Kirill Bashkirov/Riot Games The 2022 LEC trophy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the LEC 2024 Winter split including the full match schedule, results, the teams and their full rosters, & the livestream.

Contents

LEC Winter 2024: Stream

The LEC Winter split will be streamed live on Twitch via the official LEC channel.

Missed the games? Catch up with the VODs on the LoL esports channel.

LEC Winter 2024: Schedule and results

The LEC Winter split starts on January 13 and still features a best-of-one format for this part of the season.

The top teams from this split will earn Championship Points towards international competition, with the Spring split deciding who will represent the LEC at the Mid-Season Invitational.

Here’s the full match schedule for LEC 2024 Winter split:

Week 1

Day Match PT ET GMT January 13 G2 vs BDS 8AM 11AM 4PM SK Gaming vs Rogue 9AM 12PM 5PM Fnatic vs KCorp 10AM 1PM 6PM Team Vitality vs GIANTX 11AM 2PM 7PM MAD Lions KOI vs Team Heretics 12PM 3PM 8PM

Day Match PT ET GMT January 14 GIANTX vs BDS 8AM 11AM 4PM MAD Lions KOI vs SK Gaming 9AM 12PM 5PM G2 Esports vs KCorp 10AM 1PM 6PM Fnatic vs Team Vitality 11AM 2PM 7PM Team Heretics vs Rogue 12PM 3PM 8PM

Day Match PT ET GMT January 15 BDS vs Team Vitality 8AM 11AM 4PM G2 Esports vs Rogue 9AM 12PM 5PM Team Heretics vs GIANTX 10AM 1PM 6PM KCorp vs MAD Lions KOI 11AM 2PM 7PM Fnatic vs SK Gaming 12PM 3PM 8PM

Week 2

Day Match PT ET GMT January 20 Sk Gaming vs Team Heretics 8AM 11AM 4PM GIANTX vs KCorp 9AM 12PM 5PM MAD Lions KOI vs G2 Esports 10AM 1PM 6PM Fnatic vs BDS 11AM 2PM 7PM Team Vitality vs Rogue 12PM 3PM 8PM

Day Match PT ET GMT January 21 SK Gaming vs BDS 8AM 11AM 4PM Team Vitality vs G2 Esports 9AM 12PM 5PM Team Heretics vs KCorp 10AM 1PM 6PM MAD Lions KOI vs Rogue 11AM 2PM 7PM Fnatic vs GIANTX 12PM 3PM 8PM

Day Match PT ET GMT January 22 SK Gmaing vs GIANTX 8AM 11AM 4PM MAD Lions KOI vs BDS 9AM 12PM 5PM Fnatic vs Rogue 10AM 1PM 6PM Team Heretics vs G2 Esports 11AM 2PM 7PM Team Vitality vs KCorp 12PM 3PM 8PM

Week 3

Day Match PT ET GMT January 27 Team Vitality vs SK Gaming 8AM 11AM 4PM Team Heretics vs BDS 9AM 12PM 5PM Fnatic vs MAD Lions KOI 10AM 1PM 6PM GIANTX vs G2 Esports 11AM 2PM 7PM KCorp vs Rogue 12PM 3PM 8PM

Day Match PT ET GMT January 28 Team Vitality vs Team Heretics 8AM 11AM 4PM MAD Lions KOI vs GIANTX 9AM 12PM 5PM G2 Esports vs Fnatic 10AM 1PM 6PM SK Gaming vs KCorp 11AM 2PM 7PM BDS vs Rogue 12PM 3PM 8PM

Day Match PT ET GMT January 29 MAD Lions KOI vs Team Vitality 8AM 11AM 4PM GIANTX vs Rogue 9AM 12PM 5PM BDS vs KCorp 10AM 1PM 6PM Fnatic vs Team Heretics 11AM 2PM 7PM G2 Esports vs SK Gaming 12PM 3PM 8PM

The schedule will be updated as the LEC enters the Winter Playoffs in February.

LEC Winter 2024: Regular Season standings

The top eight Winter Split teams will make it to the Winter Playoffs where they will compete in a double-elimination bracket. The bottom two teams will have to wait for the Spring split to play in league matches.

Green = Qualified for group stage. Red = Eliminated.

Placement Team Record 1 Team BDS 0-0 2 KCorp 0-0 3 G2 Esports 0-0 4 Vitality 0-0 5 Fnatic 0-0 6 Rogue 0-0 7 SK Gaming 0-0 8 MAD Lions KOI 0-0 9 Team Heretics 0-0 10 GIANTX 0-0

LEC Winter 2024: Teams and Rosters