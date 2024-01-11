EsportsLeague of Legends

How to watch LEC Winter 2024: Schedule, results, teams, stream & more

Declan Mclaughlin
LEC stageMichal Konkol/Riot Games

2024’s League of Legends competitive year is almost ready to kick off, and the region’s schedules are beginning to solidify. Here’s everything you need to know about the LEC Winter 2024 split including rosters, the full schedule & more.

Europe is looking to reset after a disappointing run internationally at the end of 2023 which saw none of its teams reach the knockout stage of the League of Legends World Championship. However, an off that featured some roster shuffling should give fans of every LEC team a reason to watch the start of the Winter season.

The teams in the league have also been shuffled around as the Rogue brand has returned, Karmine Corp has joined and Giants and MAD Lions have merged with other companies forming GIANTX and MAD Lions KOI respectively.

LECKirill Bashkirov/Riot Games
The 2022 LEC trophy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the LEC 2024 Winter split including the full match schedule, results, the teams and their full rosters, & the livestream.

Contents

LEC Winter 2024: Stream

The LEC Winter split will be streamed live on Twitch via the official LEC channel.

Missed the games? Catch up with the VODs on the LoL esports channel.

LEC Winter 2024: Schedule and results

The LEC Winter split starts on January 13 and still features a best-of-one format for this part of the season.

The top teams from this split will earn Championship Points towards international competition, with the Spring split deciding who will represent the LEC at the Mid-Season Invitational.

Here’s the full match schedule for LEC 2024 Winter split:

Week 1

Day Match PT ET GMT
January 13 G2 vs BDS 8AM 11AM 4PM
SK Gaming vs Rogue 9AM 12PM 5PM
Fnatic vs KCorp 10AM 1PM 6PM
Team Vitality vs GIANTX 11AM 2PM 7PM
MAD Lions KOI vs Team Heretics 12PM 3PM 8PM
Day Match PT ET GMT
January 14 GIANTX vs BDS 8AM 11AM 4PM
MAD Lions KOI vs SK Gaming 9AM 12PM 5PM
G2 Esports vs KCorp 10AM 1PM 6PM
Fnatic vs Team Vitality 11AM 2PM 7PM
Team Heretics vs Rogue 12PM 3PM 8PM
Day Match PT ET GMT
January 15 BDS vs Team Vitality 8AM 11AM 4PM
G2 Esports vs Rogue 9AM 12PM 5PM
Team Heretics vs GIANTX 10AM 1PM 6PM
KCorp vs MAD Lions KOI  11AM 2PM 7PM
Fnatic vs SK Gaming 12PM 3PM 8PM

Week 2

Day Match PT ET GMT
January 20 Sk Gaming vs Team Heretics 8AM 11AM 4PM
GIANTX vs KCorp 9AM 12PM 5PM
MAD Lions KOI vs G2 Esports 10AM 1PM 6PM
Fnatic vs BDS 11AM 2PM 7PM
Team Vitality vs Rogue 12PM 3PM 8PM
Day Match PT ET GMT
January 21 SK Gaming vs BDS 8AM 11AM 4PM
Team Vitality vs G2 Esports 9AM 12PM 5PM
Team Heretics vs KCorp 10AM 1PM 6PM
MAD Lions KOI vs Rogue 11AM 2PM 7PM
Fnatic vs GIANTX 12PM 3PM 8PM
Day Match PT ET GMT
January 22 SK Gmaing vs GIANTX 8AM 11AM 4PM
MAD Lions KOI vs BDS 9AM 12PM 5PM
Fnatic vs Rogue 10AM 1PM 6PM
Team Heretics vs G2 Esports 11AM 2PM 7PM
Team Vitality vs KCorp 12PM 3PM 8PM

Week 3

Day Match PT ET GMT
January 27 Team Vitality vs SK Gaming 8AM 11AM 4PM
Team Heretics vs BDS 9AM 12PM 5PM
Fnatic vs MAD Lions KOI  10AM 1PM 6PM
GIANTX vs G2 Esports 11AM 2PM 7PM
KCorp vs Rogue 12PM 3PM 8PM
Day Match PT ET GMT
January 28 Team Vitality vs Team Heretics 8AM 11AM 4PM
MAD Lions KOI vs GIANTX 9AM 12PM 5PM
G2 Esports vs Fnatic 10AM 1PM 6PM
SK Gaming vs KCorp 11AM 2PM 7PM
BDS vs Rogue 12PM 3PM 8PM
Day Match PT ET GMT
January 29 MAD Lions KOI vs Team Vitality 8AM 11AM 4PM
GIANTX vs Rogue 9AM 12PM 5PM
BDS vs KCorp 10AM 1PM 6PM
Fnatic vs Team Heretics 11AM 2PM 7PM
G2 Esports vs SK Gaming 12PM 3PM 8PM

The schedule will be updated as the LEC enters the Winter Playoffs in February.

LEC Winter 2024: Regular Season standings

The top eight Winter Split teams will make it to the Winter Playoffs where they will compete in a double-elimination bracket. The bottom two teams will have to wait for the Spring split to play in league matches.

Green = Qualified for group stage. Red = Eliminated.

Placement Team Record
1 Team BDS 0-0
2 KCorp 0-0
3 G2 Esports 0-0
4 Vitality 0-0
5 Fnatic 0-0
6 Rogue 0-0
7 SK Gaming 0-0
8 MAD Lions KOI  0-0
9 Team Heretics 0-0
10 GIANTX 0-0

LEC Winter 2024: Teams and Rosters

Team Top Jungle Mid Bot Support
Fnatic Oscarinin Razork Humanoid Noah Jun
G2 Esports BrokenBlade Yike Caps Hans Sama Mikyx
GIANTX Odoamne Peach Jakies Patrik IgNar
Karmine Corp Cabochard Bo Saken Upset Targamas
MAD Lions KOI Myrwn Elyoya Fresskowy Supa Alvaro
Rogue Szygenda Markoon Larssen Comp Zoelys
SK Gaming Irrelevant Isma Nisqy Exakick Doss
Team BDS Adam Sheo nuc Ice Labrov
Team Heretics Wunder Jankos Perkz Flakked Kaiser
Team Vitality Photon Daglas Vetheo Carzzy Hylissang

