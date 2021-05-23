Major new Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update to add 91 new blocks & improved textures - Dexerto

The next major update for Minecraft will be coming very soon, and it promises to implement some exciting content for players. New blocks, mobs, and textures are just some of the few details we know of thus far!

Minecraft has still maintained its status as one of the biggest games worldwide, and it is no wonder with the amazing content developer Mojang implements from time to time. Typically, they add one major update each year, and this time around it is going to be the Caves & Cliffs update.

This update is not going to be anything to scoff at, as the devs have already noted it will release in two parts with the first coming soon. Mojang has dived in-depth into some of the exciting content coming with part one, and we are going to run through everything you need to know.

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Release Date

As of now, Mojang have not announced a set release date for the Cliffs & Caves update. All we know is that part one is going to release sometime in Summer 2021, so it should be within the next couple of months.

Caves & Cliffs additions: new blocks, mobs, and more

Similar to most major Minecraft updates, this one is going to add a countless amount of new additions to the game.

During a developer update, which we have embedded down below, they noted that they will be adding “up to 91 new blocks”; and we even got a sneak peek at some of them.

Among these new blocks is a flurry of new stairs, powdered snow, and other blocks that players will get to take advantage of when they release.

Along with the close-to-100 new blocks coming to the game, there are also some new mobs that will be spawning in when Cliffs & Caves release. Here is a rundown of the announced mobs coming to the game.

Warden

One of the most powerful mobs they have ever added into the game, Wardens only spawn within the dark and also cannot see. They sense players through their movements and are able to take you out with one hit, no matter the armor you are wearing.

Goat

Goats are going to be available to find within the mountains and can be used to breed and produce milk.

Axolotl

While Axolotl are passive mobs, they can still deal damage to players encountering them. Furthermore, they are going to spawn with “lush caves” and have a special attraction to Tropical Fish.

Glow Squids

Last but not least, Glow Squids are the last passive mob coming to the Cliffs & Caves update. They are going to be sought after due to the fact that they drop glowing ink sacs.

New Caves & Cliffs textures

During the developer update that was posted on May 21, they noted that ores are going to receive heavy changes in the way they appear to players. All ore materials are going to appear differently from one another, and you should notice these changes right away.

New Caves & Cliffs items

Along with the new blocks, Mojang are also implementing some new items for players to use. Some of these such as the new Brush, is going to be very useful for certain scenarios, as they will add another layer of creativity to your Minecraft village.

Below is a list of all announced items coming with the first Cliffs & Caves update:

Amethyst Shard

Brushes

Bucket of Axolotl

Bucket of Powdered Snow

Bundles

Copper Ingot

Glow Berries

Glow Ink Sac

Spyglass

Copper

One of the more significant additions coming is a new ore in Copper. It will have the same rarity as Iron and, similar to Copper in real life, over time it will change color due to oxidation. The oxidized Copper blocks look amazing compared to the regular ones, and we are sure players are going to run wild with creations when it releases.

With not much time to go until the new Cliffs & Caves update, we will have to wait and see if Mojang announces any more features!