Minecraft ends 15 year anniversary with new animated Netflix series

Minecraft has ended its 15 year anniversary celebrations with a bang, announcing an upcoming, brand new animated series arriving soon on Netflix.

From free capes, exciting new maps, thrilling adventures, new Lego announcements, and IRL activities, Minecraft’s 15-year anniversary has been a fantastic celebration of the popular crafting game’s initial release back in 2009.

Since it came out, Minecraft has received tons of updates and retained an extremely dedicated fanbase who love exploring the franchise in whatever way they can.

Now, a new form has arrived, with Mojang ending the 15th-anniversary event celebrations on a thrilling high – by announcing an animated Minecraft Netflix series coming to the streaming service soon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sf7TC0poGlg

The show will be a Netflix exclusive and doesn’t currently have a name, but we do know it’ll feature an original story with new characters that’s sure to show the world of Minecraft in a brand new light.

With the show portraying a new story, it’s unlikely we’ll see any similar stories or characters to the Telltale Games title or the interactive Netflix show.

Minecraft’s upcoming animated TV show will be crafted by WildBrain, the studio behind popular shows like Sonic Prime, Carmen Sandiego, and Ninjago: Dragons Rising, so we have a small idea regarding the show’s animation style — perhaps hinting it’ll still take inspiration from the traditional Minecraft graphics.

The TV show isn’t Mojang’s first dip into the film and TV world, as back in 2018 Netflix and Minecraft collaborated to turn the Telltale Games adventure into the interactive Minecraft: Story Mode. However, with the new show featuring an original story and new characters, it’s again unlikely we’ll revisit that story or design.

There is currently no release date for the animated series and there’s no word on who will be in the cast or the storyline, but more will be announced in time.