How to get new Minecraft Twitch & TikTok capes

Minecraft has announced two new exciting capes as part of its 15th anniversary celebration. Here’s how to get hold of the new Minecraft Twitch and TikTok capes.

As part of the anniversary of Minecraft’s release, Mojang has revealed its ‘15 days of Minecraft‘ event, featuring 15 days of free rewards, discounts, skins, and so much more.

One such reveal is the new Minecraft capes, themed around both Twitch and TikTok. However, getting hold of them isn’t as easy as simply heading into the game. Instead, you’ll need to watch certain streamers and work for a code.

So, here’s exactly how to get hold of the new free Minecraft Twitch and TikTok capes.

How to get the free Minecraft Twitch cape

Mojang

The new free Minecraft Twitch cape works much like traditional Twitch drops, meaning you’ll need to watch over 15 minutes of an affiliated streamer to get the reward.

To get hold of the new Minecraft Twitch cape, follow these steps:

Log into your Twitch account. Visit one of the Twitch Partners or Affiliate channels streaming Minecraft. Watch 15 minutes of their Minecraft Stream.

After this, you should receive a code, which can be redeemed at the bottom of the Minecraft redeem website.

How to get the free Minecraft TikTok cape

Mojang

Getting hold of the Minecraft TikTok cape works in a similar way to the Twitch cape – aside from the fact it’s on TikTok.

To grab the new Minecraft Twitch cape, follow the steps below:

Create a TikTok account. Watch a featured Minecraft TikTok livestream. Engage with the chat making multiple comments.

Shortly after, you should unlock a code you can redeem for your new cape. You can put in the code at the bottom of the Minecraft redeem website.

Unfortunately, the list of Minecraft live streamers hasn’t been revealed, so keep an eye on this page for any upcoming details.

