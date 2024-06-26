YouTube celebrates 15 Years of Minecraft at VidCon Anaheim

As Minecraft approaches its 15th anniversary, YouTube is celebrating the beloved sandbox game with an interactive booth and other activations for both fans and creators to enjoy at VidCon Anaheim.

Minecraft was first released back in November 2009, and throughout the ensuing 15 years, a massive community of players has sprouted around the game.

Certain influencers have also garnered viral fame by playing the game live on Twitch or uploading content on YouTube, such as British YouTuber TommyInnit and Minecraft star Dream.

As the title’s anniversary gets ever closer, YouTube is honoring one of its most popular games with a special booth at VidCon Anaheim.

MOJANG STUDIOS

Activations will include a Minecraft Masterminds: The Ultimate Trivia Challenge panel, featuring creators like Aphmau and Tommyinit, who will go head-to-head in competitions delving into Minecraft’s history with giveaways and opportunities for fans to participate.

That’s not all; YouTube will also host a Garden Block Party where attendees can experience the Minecraft universe with exclusive photo opportunities, merchandise giveaways, and, of course, appearances by some of Minecraft’s biggest content creators.

Jessica Freeman, Minecraft’s Head of Marketing, admits that the Minecraft community is inherently interlinked with YouTube and wants to recognize this at the event.

“As Minecraft celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, we’ve been reflecting a lot on how deeply linked Minecraft and YouTube are,” she said. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with YouTube on this VidCon activation — an interactive booth that will let fans relive the Minecraft moments that have shaped their worlds over the years. We can’t wait for fans and creators to experience it.”

TommyInnit also provided a statement to Dexerto about the booth, saying he’s “super excited to be at VidCon this year celebrating Minecraft.”

“YouTube and Minecraft have been like my own creative playground, where I’ve built my channel and had tons of brilliant experiences,” he added. “This is going to be a wonderful experience for our incredible community of fans and creators.”

VidCon Anaheim takes place at the Anaheim Convention Center from June 26-29, and will feature a slew of prominent content creators from across the net like Charli D’Amelio, Anthony Padilla, and many more.

Those wishing to attend can purchase tickets on VidCon’s official website.