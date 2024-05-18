How to get the 15th anniversary Minecraft cape

Minecraft is celebrating its 15th anniversary with different Minecraft-themed cosmetics, capes, and more. The first day of rewards revealed a Creeper-themed Minecraft cape for players to redeem for free.

Minecraft has multiple capes that players have been able to obtain over the years through various events or by playing the game for several years.

These capes can be equipped on Bedrock and Java editions of Minecraft through their respective portals. Whether this is your first cape or your tenth, here is how to get the 15th-anniversary Creeper cape in Minecraft.

Minecraft How to get the Minecraft anniversary Creeper cape

How to get the Creeper anniversary cape in Minecraft

Go to the official Minecraft website, and scroll down to the bottom of the page until you reach the anniversary cape section. Then, hit the “sign in to claim” button below the image of the cape.

Article continues after ad

After signing in through your Microsoft account, scroll down to the bottom of the page once again. Under the same image as before, there will now be a button that says, “Wear the cape.”

Article continues after ad

After selecting “Wear the cape,” the Minecraft page will direct you to how to equip the cape to your character based on your platform.

How to equip the cape in Java

Go to the “Change Your Skin” page on Minecraft.net.

Log in to your Microsoft account if prompted.

Scroll to the bottom of the page.

Select the 15th-anniversary cape.

How to equip the cape in Bedrock

Start Minecraft.

Select “Dressing Room.”

Select your character.

Select capes on the left side menu.

Select the 15th-anniversary cape.

Select equip.

Once you’ve equipped the cape, it will appear behind your character like all other capes obtainable in Minecraft.

If you decide that the cape is no longer your style, you can remove it by going through the same steps as putting it on.

Article continues after ad

Minecraft has more exciting things planned for the remaining days of the 15-year celebration. Stay tuned to the game’s official X account to keep up with everything releasing.