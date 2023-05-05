Best Shuri decks in Marvel Snap: Galactus, Stature combo, more

Shuri is an incredibly powerful card in Marvel Snap that can fit into a number of decks. Here are three of the top combos and decks that Shuri.

While most Marvel Snap decks are built around high-cost finishing cards like Ultron, Galactus, She-Hulk, or Death, some of the game’s most impactful cards come in its fourth or fifth turns.

Shuri is one of those cards, as she can set up your finishing cards with even more power – but there are some decks where her ability can get even more value.

Let’s take a look at some of the decks that can best utilize Shuri.

Shuri card ability in Marvel Snap

Shuri is a 4-cost, 2-power card with an On Reveal effect, where the next card played after Shuri will have its power doubled.

This card, therefore, pairs extremely well with high-power cards that you can use to clinch one location. Obvious candidates to pair with Shuri include her in-universe brother Black Panther, as well as She-Hulk, Red Skull, or Nimrod.

Marvel Snap

Shuri + Stature deck

The Shuri/Stature combo is an incredibly powerful finishing move that can help to secure one location if it’s done properly, particularly if it’s paired with a few other key cards.

Stature is a 5-cost, 7-power card, so it makes sense that playing this after Shuri (doubling its power to 14) would be an extremely powerful move. However, it gets even more powerful when combined with Black Bolt.

That’s because Stature has an ability where it will cost 1 if the opponent has ever discarded a card during the game. This can enable you to play Stature and another lower-cost card like Polaris on the same turn if your opponent is playing a Discard deck. Black Bolt, which forces your opponent to discard one of their cards, will also unlock Stature for 1-cost.

With She-Hulk or Taskmaster as possible cards to play right after this souped-up Stature, you can land a ton of power at one location.

The full Shuri + Stature deck deck is as follows:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sunspot

Rocket Raccoon

Psylocke

Armor

Polaris

Shuri

Taskmaster

Captain Marvel

Stature

Vision

Black Bolt

She-Hulk

Marvel Snap

Shuri Destroyer deck

The next deck for Shuri pairs her with Nimrod and the Destroyer to control two powerful locations. But, even if you get countered by a card like Cosmo (which negates Shuri’s On Reveal ability), it has a built-in extra win condition with Galactus.

But the primary idea is that you will play Shuri on turn four, Nimrod on turn five (which will double its power to 10), then play Destroyer on turn six to destroy Nimrod and put that 10-power card on the other two locations.

Of course, you’ll also include other Destroyer deck cards like Bucky Barnes, Wolverine, and Nova to boost their power, but in the event you have to play Galactus you’ll have Carnage, Venom, and Doctor Octopus to help control that one location.

Below are all the cards in the Shuri Destroyer deck:

Nova

Bucky Barnes

Carnage

Wolverine

Venom

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Deathlok

Shuri

Nimrod

Doctor Octopus

Galactus

Destroyer

Marvel Snap

Shuri + Zero deck

The last deck is actually built on two cards that do not go together: Shuri and Zero. Zero is a 1-cost, 3-power card that removes the abilities from the next card played. So, when sequencing the cards in this deck, it’s actually important to not play Zero after Shuri.

Instead, the goal is to play Zero before a high-powered card with a negative ability like Titania or Red Skull, then play Shuri right before She-Hulk (or vice versa).

Thus, this deck has multiple ways to get one really strong card into one lane and, at minimum, copy its power in another location with Taskmaster.

Here are all the cards needed in the Shuri + Zero deck:

Sunspot

Zero

Titania

Armor

Lizard

Cosmo

Polaris

Shuri

Taskmaster

Vision

Red Skull

She-Hulk

All upcoming Bundles in Marvel Snap | Every card in Marvel Snap: Complete list of all iconic characters & abilities | Marvel Snap Featured & Hot Locations | Best Hit-Monkey decks in Marvel Snap | All Marvel Snap Locations: Every unique effect explained | Best Captain Marvel decks in Marvel Snap | How to use emotes in Marvel Snap