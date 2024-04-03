MTG Thunder Junction vault creature could change the game’s future

MTG’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction set has finally revealed what Jace and Vraska found inside the vault, and few were expecting this important, adorable new character.

Much of MTG’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction set has revolved around an intricately planned heist on an ancient Fomori vault. Now that card spoilers for bonus sheet The Big Score have started rolling in, players have gotten to see just what treasures wait inside this vault.

While many alluring artifacts are contained within – perfect for players who love the mechanical side of MTG – they aren’t what MTG legends Jace and Vraska were after.

WotC

Yes, the real prize of this daring escapade was a living thing, an orange-furred, gremlin-like creature fittingly named Loot. Loot, the Key to Everything is a Legendary Creature with an incredibly powerful, risky ability. MTG players will be on the lookout for cards from The Big Score for a chance at finding Loot., alongside powerful reprints and brand-new artifacts.

Loot, the Key to Everything allows players to dig through their libraries, exile cards based on the number of nonland card types they control, and then cast those cards on the same turn. While burning through your deck at such a fast rate could have repercussions later in the game, it also allows access to your best plays in a flash.

Loot isn’t just a great new MTG creature, they’re also crucial to the future of the game’s story. Thanks to Loot’s knowledge, Jace and Vraska can accurately map and travel the multiverse, which they believe needs to undergo serious change after years of tragedy.

While we have yet to see how Loot will affect the direction MTG’s plot takes, some fans are worried that the Creature’s design has a cynical purpose. As brought up by commenter Ford-Fulkerson:

“Lmao we created Omenpaths, desparked planeswalkers, and made a whole new years-spanning arc just so that Magic could have their very own Pikachu to market gambling to kids.”

This sentiment was echoed by user strgywyn:

“Damn, this set was a trap to introduce a marketable mascot.”

With Jace and Vraska’s plans for Loot set to have a huge impact on Magic, hopefully, the Creature will pan out as a worthwhile addition to the game, and not just a fuzzy little marketing tactic.