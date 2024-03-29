MTG adds genius bear Commander to Thunder Junction’s outrageous outlaws

MTG’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction set has just introduced Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius, a bear with a flair for science.

Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius is a brilliant new MTG Simic Commander that marries Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s sillier side to its streak of powerful, low-cost cards. This Bear Druid Creature will fit right at home both leading Simic decks and in the 99, thanks to its affinity for graveyard and exile casting.

For a Mana Value of just GU (one green mana and one blue), Doc Aurlock offers incredible cost reduction that plays into Thunder Junction’s new Plot mechanic, while being broadly useful across multiple existing formats other than just Draft.

WotC

This card reduces the cost of casting cards from its controller’s graveyard or exile by 2 generic mana, in addition to reducing the cost of Thunder Junction’s new Plot mechanic by 2. Simic decks broadly have little problem getting their mana production and card draw going, and Doc Aurlock only furthers the likelihood of casting multiple huge spells in the same turn.

Oh, and did we mention they’re a supergenius bear with pet axolotls? That can hardly hurt the card’s popularity. As Reddit user Rith-the-awakener immediately said in response to Doc Aurlock’s reveal:

“I need 100 of those little axolotl guys.”

It’s worth noting that, not only does this Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius offer an excellent advantage compared to its Mana Value, its rarity is only Uncommon. MTG players cracking Thunder Junction packs won’t have to wait long before they pull this Ursine Uncommon, which is great news for anyone who is drawn to the card’s potential.

Generating value through casting from exile is already a hallmark of all-time great Commanders like Prosper, Tome-Bound, and the strategy recently saw a big boost thanks to Universes Beyond: Doctor Who’s Paradox Power deck. Plot looks powerful and well-received enough to play a big part in the future of exile decks in MTG, and Doc Aurlock will be a keystone of MTG Plotting for any decks using green and blue.

