Exclusive MTG Foundations card preview: Cat Collector

The Gathering Foundations is nearly here. While longtime fans will be excited about returning cards, we have a preview for one of the new Creatures arriving in the set: Cat Collector.

Coming off the back of two incredibly flavorful sets of Magic: The Gathering in Bloomburrow and Duskmourn: House of Horror, MTG Foundations is a bit of a return to form. It may not be the sparkliest set in MTG’s insane 2024/2025 release schedule – which includes Final Fantasy and Spider-Man collaborations – but it serves an important role.

Designed as an entry point for new players, Foundations focuses on bringing back classic cards that give a solid introduction to the TCG’s base mechanics. While newcomers can feel secure knowing that this set is a great way to jump into Magic, seasoned players can look forward to the return of some all-time favorites.

Of course, MTG Foundations isn’t just about the reprints, new cards will be introduced that work in tandem with them. The team at Dexerto has been given an exclusive MTG Foundations card preview in the form of Cat Collector.

Wizards of the Coast/Chris Seaman

Cat Collector is a three-cost Creature for 2W that will have you doing exactly what its name suggests. On play you’ll be able to generate a Food Token which taps to restore life and Cat Collector spawns a 1/1 White Cat token on the first instance of life gain each turn.

The card synergizes well with White’s penchant for life-gain tactics and also helps with the resurgence of Cat tribalism that seems front-and-center for the color in MTG Foundations. Pairing it with something like Arahbo, the First Fang who gives +1/+1 to cats will make the tokens Cat Collector spawns a little more respectable.

It might not be an immediate go-to in limited formats but if you’ve already got the kit for a token or Cat-based strategy, it will slot in nicely to a Draft or Sealed deck. Cat Collector’s true value will likely emerge as a one-of in Token-focused Commander decks like Baylen the Haymaker.

Along with its reliable token generation, Cat Collector also features some stunning artwork from seasoned MTG card artist Chris Seaman. Their work includes sought-after cards like The Meathook Massacre, Morbid Opportunist, and Ocelot Pride. Here’s a closer look.

Wizards of the Coast/Chris Seaman

Magic: The Gathering Foundations launches on November 15, 2024, meaning you can con your friends into the hobby with holiday gifts.

If you’re looking to use Foundations as an entry point, participating stores in the Wizards Play Network will be holding pre-release events.