Roxanne, Starfall Savant brings rock & roll puns to MTG’s Wild West

Roxanne, Starfall Savant is a new MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction card that has instantly captured players’ attention, thanks to eye-catching art, a useful ability, and an excellent pun name.

With many of Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s cards showcasing Wild West duels, heists, and other scuffles, Roxanne, Starfall Savant is a refreshing change of pace. This Cat Druid isn’t at all interested in blasting opponents with bullets, as she’s capable of conjuring meteors to get the job done instead!

Whenever Roxanne enters the battlefield or attacks, her controller creates an Artifact Token called Meteorite that deals two damage to any target. What’s more, that token then sticks around on the field and can be tapped for one mana of any color!

This is an excellent ramp ability, creating mana rocks that – unlike Treasure Tokens – do not have to be sacrificed when tapped. If that wasn’t enough, Roxanne, Starfall Savant doubles the mana output of any Artifact Token that taps for mana, Meteorite or not!

With these abilities combined, Roxanne, Starfall Savant is easily one of Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s best cards and is sure to become a Commander staple for Gruul (red and green mana) Treasure decks in the months ahead.

While it’s easy to get carried away by the potential mana-boosting power of Roxanne, It didn’t take long for MTG fans to point out the obvious about the card’s name. As asked by commenter Gl1tchGamer over on Reddit:

“…Did they literally call her Roxanne because she makes Rocks?”

MTG has featured hundreds of cards with impressive, subtle wordplay over the years, like Apes of Rath and Metrognome. But sometimes you just want a nice easy joke, with all the impact and subtlety of…well, a big rock from space.