MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction: Best Commanders

The best Commanders in MTG’s Wild West set can be found right here, as we’ve collected the strongest options in Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

Now that the main set cards for MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction have been fully revealed, we’ve been able to take a close look and pick out our favorite Commanders from the whole set. These powerful Legendary Creatures are sure to see a whole lot of play once this Wild West set drops on April 19 – with pre-release starting in Wizards Play Network stores on April 12 – so you should keep an eye out for these early standout Commanders.

Best Commanders in MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction

#5: Bonny Paul, Clearcutter

WotC

Some Commanders grow popular among MTG players because of standout, innovative new designs, bringing something genuinely new to the table and reinvigorating Magic as a game.

Others work because they reinforce the game’s foundations, sticking true to the spirit of well-worn mechanics or color identity and being extremely effective as a result. Bonny Pall falls in the latter camp.

While this card is by no means reinventing the wheel, it succeeds by packing most of what makes Simic (green and blue mana) succeed into a single card. Bonny Pall is a big hitter that draws cards, plays or reanimates land for free, and drops a huge blue ox that gets stronger and stronger right onto the battlefield into the bargain.

#4: Laughing Jasper Flint

WotC

Mercenaries have up until now been an underserved Creature type in MTG, but Laughing Jasper Flint truly gives them their time in the sun.

Rakdos (red and black mana) decks often delight in stealing your opponents’ best cards and turning them back against their owner, and Laughing Jasper Flint furthers that strategy with aplomb. By recruiting more and more Creatures, you’ll be able to dig deeper into other players’ decks and pull out their best picks, removing threats and adding big hitters to your board all at once.

Whether exiling opponents’ libraries, building up an all-powerful squad of mercenaries, or playing into classic Rakdos exile strategies, Laughing Jasper Flint is sure to be a fun, fantastic Commander to pilot.

#3: Roxanne, Starfall Savant

WotC

Roxanne is an incredible value Commander in Outlaws of Thunder Junction, doubling your mana production and dropping new mana rocks onto the battlefield for as long as she sticks around.

While Roxanne is going to be a high-priority target for removal from opponents, she’s hardly defenseless. Roxanne whittles down opponents’ defenses by pulling in damaging Artifact Tokens that then double as sources of mana. In Gruul colors (red and green) you’ll be able to invest this hefty helping of mana in powerful, speedy Creatures and burn spells to utterly overrun your opponents

#2: Kellan, the Kid

WotC

Kellan has been wandering from plane to plane ever since the Wilds of Eldraine set, and with his journey culminating in Outlaws of Thunder Junction, this card serves as a suitably powerful finale.

Kellan has always excelled at finding allies in the most unlikely places, and those recruitment skills are on full display here. Kellan, the Kid provides a spectacular payoff for casting from outside the hand an easy feat, thanks to Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s Plot mechanic and recent support in Universes Beyond: Doctor Who’s Paradox Power deck.

In enabling you to cheat permanents and land directly onto the field for free, Kellan, the Kid can build up to some truly explosive turns with the greatest of ease.

#1: Obeka, Splitter of Seconds

WotC

The original Obeka, Brute Chronologist is a fascinating, offbeat Commander that brings real power to the game by essentially ‘cheating’ her way around specific costs. Obeka, Splitter of Seconds brings that same outside-the-box design philosophy and arguably pushes it even further.

Whenever Obeka deals combat damage to a player, her controller gains a number of upkeep steps after the combat is done equal to the damage dealt. Pulling in different turn steps is an incredible new ability that flips the regular MTG design on its head.

With numerous ways to boost Obeka’s power, and an inherent Menace ability making her more difficult to block, this card can easily rack up dozens of upkeeps in the span of a single turn.

There are so many potential applications for this card, from generating a whole army of war machines with Mechanised Production to gaining absurdly huge pools of mana with Braid of Fire. Obeka, Splitter of Seconds isn’t just Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s most powerful Commander, she’s also its most creative.

