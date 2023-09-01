Madden 24 September 1 patch notes: Gameplay, franchise, & presentation changes

Madden 24 is the latest entry in the popular franchise.

EA Sports released a patch for Madden 24 on September 1, one that will bring it bug fixes and an improved user interface.

Madden players are set to receive some changes to this year’s game, thanks to a fresh patch that’s now live.

On September 1, EA Sports dropped a new Title Update for Madden 24. This one, per EA, will address a number of bugs in both gameplay and presentation.

Here’s an overview of what’s in the patch.

What’s in the Madden 24 September 1 patch?

The development team stated that among the top priorities for the September 1 path was to fix the slow UI in Madden 24.

On Reddit, several players have complained in recent weeks about the UI, as it’s felt laggy and slow to those who play modes like Franchise.

Now, individuals should “feel” improvements in Superstar and Madden Ultimate Team.

Electronic Arts

Among other notable changes include branding changes for various NFL teams, broken routes, and a number of other bugs.

Lastly, the developers stated that it is monitoring an issue that’s impacted Draft Classes. The Madden 24 team is prioritizing fixes and will provide an update on the EA Answers HQ forum.

However, this update does not include any updates to passing, which has been a point of contention among members of the community. The Madden team stated that in Ultimate Team, player ratings will get better as the year goes on and the expectation is that quarterbacks will get accuarate more naturally.

The developers did state that QB performance will continue to be monitored.

GAMEPLAY

Tuning to allow the defense more time to make adjustments vs. hurry up offense.

Fixed an issue causing edge pass rushers to shed to the inside too frequently.

Fixed an issue allowing users to draw defenders out of coverage on Gun Empty HB Wide RPO Stick Draw.

Fixed a broken route on Gun Bunch Y Flex Verticals.

Fixed a broken route on Gun Trips TE Pats Y In with the wheel route running to the boundary side.

Fixed a rare issue preventing the offense from snapping the ball after motioning a receiver on Shotgun mesh plays.

Fixed an issue allowing the incorrect signature celebration to trigger for Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle.

Fixed an issue causing a player to sometimes freeze on the ground after scoring a TD and diving into or getting tackled in the end zone.

Fixed an issue allowing a celebration to be selected from the celebration wheel when too close to the goalpost following a TD.

Fixed a rare issue causing players to see ‘Big Head Mode’ in other modes after leaving practice mode.

Fixed a rare issue preventing users from picking a defensive play after an offsides penalty.

Fixed an issue in the ‘Trench Battle – Long Hall’ mini-game that made it too difficult to tackle the QB.

Updated a play in the Bucs playbook referencing the Seahawks.

Abilities: Tuning and fixes to make the following abilities more effective: Inside Shade/Outside Shade Unstoppable Force Double or Nothing Jam Master Press Elite Return Man



FRANCHISE MODE

Fixed issue with Franchise news where no news was being generated after Free Agency.

Fixed an issue where the Dynamic Momentum/Home Field Advantage setting was not working properly.

Fixed an issue where commissioners of a league were unable to edit the appearance of other CPU players.

Fixed an issue where non-commissioners could change the age of a player.

Fixed an issue where non-commissioners could edit the height and weight of a player.

Fixed an issue with several injuries that were causing inconsistent recovery times.

Fixed an issue where contract acceptance factors were sometimes not returning the expected values when a player’s first offered contract is during the Offseason Re-Sign week.

Fixed an issue where editing a player in the front end would cause issues with their Years Experience’ field.

Fixed an issue that would cause season icons to appear in the draft widget during the draft.

Fixed an issue where the weather could change when resuming a franchise game.

Fixed an issue where teams would be wearing default uniforms when resuming a franchise game rather than the ones selected to start the game.

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes appear in free agent uniforms and display ‘No Team Data’ in their player card.

Fixed a crash when entering the Scouts menu as a Free Agent coach.

Fixed an issue where newly hired coaches could appear in the Coach of the Year award.

Added a Controls option to the mini-games pause menu in Franchise Mode.

Fixed an issue where players on their fifth-year option would sometimes appear twice in the re-sign list.

Fixed an issue where the Edit Player option was not available when joining a league as a player.

Fixed an issue where the Season Experience setting was not affecting the Reorder Depth Chart option.

Fixed an issue where users were able to restructure contracts as a player.

Fixed an issue on the Team Select screen where the ‘Taken By’ text was difficult to read.

Fixed an issue where an incorrect message was displayed when reaching the maximum draft pick limit.

Fixed several UI and Font issues.

Various Stability Fixes.

MADDEN ULTIMATE TEAM

Fixed an issue where after completing a challenge, selecting the next challenge no longer leads to an aerial view of the empty stadium.

Fixed an issue where entering settings from the new user experience no longer soft locks the game.

Xbox One and PS4 will no longer have text overlapping on coin rewards in Field Pass.

Fixed an issue that caused economic information to not show in the catalog.

Fixed an issue that caused stats not to track in Solo Battles if wearing an MCS uniform.

When completing the Ultimate Preseason the progress bar will now fill completely.

Various visual bugs.

SUPERSTAR MODE

Fixed the issue where Online H2H users were shown different Color Curated Uniforms in online games.

Fixed Showdown squad desync when Party Leader previews the Top Rewards at Squads Ranked or Group Filling.

Fixed an issue in Superstar Showdown online allowing the celebration wheel to appear for the incorrect user.

Fixed an issue in Superstar Showdown preventing the celebration wheel to appear as much as it should for QB’s on First Downs.

Fixed an issue in Superstar Showdown preventing the chosen TD celebration from triggering on a game-winning TD.

Fixed issue where users that are not the Party Leader in Showdown could view and scroll events when returning to lobby post game.

Improved the visual look of the Blitz Timer in Superstar Showdown.

Fixed issue with Franchise news where no news was being generated after Free Agency.

Fixed a rare save file issue – including position in league changing to QB during the season.

Removed autoplay functionality for Social Media Reactions.

Fixed multiple top priority visual bugs.

Several Stability Bugs.

NFL AUTHENTICITY

Added Lions and Browns new alternate helmets.

Branding Updated on Jaguars stadium.

Branding Updated on Jets center field logo.

Branding Updated on Giants center field logo.

New Gear added: Jordan Fly Lock Gloves Jordan Retro Low Cleats Jordan 7 Low Cleats

Fixed an issue causing the shoulder numbers to be mismatched from the uniform number on the Vikings Alt. Classic uniform.

Fixed an issue causing the Jets Alt. Classic to populate as a dark uniform option rather than light.

Fixed an issue with the Eagles stadium walls not having collision enabled on all geometry.

New/Updated Heads: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Eagles DT Jalen Carter Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez Texans SS Jalen Pitre Bengals LE Myles Murphy Packers LOLB Lukas Van Ness Seahawks ROLB Boye Mafe



PRESENTATION

Fixed static on-field players after exiting Super Sim.

Fixed gameplay camera sometimes being zoomed out after exiting Instant Replay.

Fixed shots of backwards referees appearing in specific stadiums.

Fixed missing NFL player portraits in player wipe.

Fixed QB running onto field after a safety, updated to kicking team.

Various fixes for jumbotron in Showdown.

Fixed pop in gameplay camera after QB throws ball in Target Passing mini game.

Updated NFL stadium exterior shots.

AUDIO

Increased the volume of the collision sounds (blocking, tackles, etc.)

Increased the volume of the team specific SFX & crowd chants.

Variety of Commentary bug fixes and tuning.

Additional crowd logic and tuning.

Fixed issues with volume fluctuations with music and ambience in Superstar mode hubs.

Added 1,900 lines of new commentary from Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis.



UI

Player Portraits – Various player portrait fixes

– Various player portrait fixes General – Various polish updates to UI.

Now that you know what’s in the September 1 patch in Madden 24, make sure to check out more of our guides.

