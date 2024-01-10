2023-24 NFL Wild Card Round: Schedule, playoff brackets, more

Here’s what the NFL Playoffs schedule looks like for Wild Card Weekend, including times, dates, and TV information for each of the six games.

The 2023 NFL regular season has concluded and it’s time for the playoffs to start. Fourteen teams remain, but only two can go to the Super Bowl this coming February in Las Vegas.

So, which teams and what does the bracket look like heading into the opening weekend of the 2023-24 NFL playoffs?

Here’s what the schedule looks like for Wild Card Weekend in the NFL.

Schedule

Here’s a look at the schedule for the 2023-24 NFL Wild Card Round Playoffs schedule, including time and dates, as well as TV information for those in the United States:

AFC #5 Browns vs. AFC #4 Texans (January 13, 4:30 PM ET, NBC)

(January 13, 4:30 PM ET, NBC) AFC # 6 Dolphins vs. AFC # 3 Chiefs (January 13, 8:00 PM ET, Peacock)

(January 13, 8:00 PM ET, Peacock) AFC #7 Steelers vs. AFC# 2 Bills (January 14, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

(January 14, 1:00 PM ET, CBS) NFC # 7 Packers vs. NFC #2 Cowboys (January 14, 4:30 PM ET, FOX)

(January 14, 4:30 PM ET, FOX) NFC #6 Rams vs. NFC #3 Lions (January 14, 8:00 PM ET, NBC)

(January 14, 8:00 PM ET, NBC) NFC #5 Eagles vs. NFC #4 Buccaneers (January 15, 8:15 PM ET, ABC and ESPN)

We should note that the Dolphins/Chiefs game — which is expected to be one of the coldest in playoff history, for what it’s worth— will only be available on the Peacock platform out-of-market.

Those who live in the Kansas City and Miami markets, however, will be able to watch the game on their local NBC station.

The Ravens and 49ers are the top seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively. Thus, both teams have an automatic bye into the NFL Divisional Round.

NFL Wild Card Playoffs Brackets

Here’s what the NFL playoff bracket looks like at this moment in time:

We should note that the NFL Playoffs reseed after the Wild Card round. What this means is that after this weekend’s games, the top seed in both conferences will play the lowest remaining seed. The two middle seeds in each conference will square off in the other matchup to decide who will go to the Conference Championship.

A look ahead in the NFL Playoffs

The NFL Division Round will take place during the weekend of January 20. One week afterward will be the AFC and NFC Conference Championship games, scheduled for January 28.

The Pro Bowl will take place on February 4, followed by the Super Bowl on February 11.