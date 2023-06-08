One new rule for Madden 24 closed beta has football fans perplexed

Those who have access to the Madden 24 beta need to be careful on social media.

Closed betas give gaming developers a chance to trial-run the game’s engine, as well as stress test the servers in order to get ready for a full release.

It’s become customary for EA Sports to release a closed beta of Madden, and that has held true for Madden 24.

However, one change for this year’s beta has both content creators and football fans confused.

A curious new rule for Madden 24 closed beta

EA began to roll out codes today for the Madden 24 closed beta that began on June 8. Those who have access to the beta will be able to play H2H Ranked, Franchise, and Practice Mode. Superstar and Madden Ultimate Team will be added later on in the beta.

There are some rules for this beta – namely that individuals can’t post any videos or screenshots of the early version of Madden 24 on social media and the Internet.

That’s been the standard for years, but a curious change made this year now forbids individuals from even discussing it on social media. Last year, for the Madden 23 closed beta, this did not apply. Those who do, per EA, are subjected to being removed from the beta and possibly subject to a ban on all Madden accounts.

This move has not gone over well with some, and there’s been some speculation among Madden players that EA may have a nefarious reason of doing this.

The launch of the Madden 24 closed beta coincided with the release of the first trailer of the game on June 7. EA Sports revealed Bills QB Josh Allen as the cover athlete, and confirmed that crossplay and the return of Superstar mode will be a part of the game later this year. Madden 24 is set to launch on August 18.