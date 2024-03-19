MrBeast reveals why he chose Amazon Prime for his game show over other streaming platforms

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has revealed why he signed a deal with Amazon Prime for his first TV show Beast Games instead of other streaming platforms.

At the beginning of 2024, reports claimed that MrBeast was close to inking a $100 million deal with Amazon’s Prime Video for his first TV show.

Finally, on March 18, the 25-year-old YouTube star revealed to fans that he will be filming his first game show ‘Beast Games’ with an eye-popping prize up for grabs that will be released on Amazon’s streaming service.

Instagram: feastables MrBeast is one of YouTube’s top stars, with a mind-blowing 245 million subscribers.

MrBeast explains why he signed deal with Amazon Prime

With the announcement of Beast Games, MrBeast sat down with YouTubers Colin and Samir for a podcast, where he discussed why he signed with Amazon instead of another platform.

Article continues after ad

“Let’s just say Amazon will give us the most creative control,” he revealed. “And by most I mean all creative control, and they’ll let me do whatever I want.”

MrBeast added: “And other platforms, you know, didn’t. So there’s a reason we went with Amazon. They’re awesome, I love you guys.”

Article continues after ad

The YouTube star continued, revealing his ambition to make the biggest streaming show in history. “I’m going to try to make the most huge streaming show in history,” he said.

Beast Games will see 1,000 contestants compete for a staggering $5 million prize — the largest prize in game show history, even beating Netflix’s viral Squid Game: The Challenge.

Article continues after ad

And, according to MrBeast, fans should expect “many World Records” to be broken. We’ll just have to wait and see what the YouTube star cooks up. But, given he has full creative control of the project, it’ll no doubt be worth the wait.