Every LEGO Harry Potter set retiring in 2023: Hedwig, 12 Grimmauld Place & more

Four of the retiring LEGO Harry Potter sets on a black background with some magical graphics.

We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of every LEGO Harry Potter set retiring in 2023 and where you can buy each of them.

The new year is right around the corner. Will you receive a letter from Hogwarts for the new school year? Even if you don’t, don’t let that stop you from grabbing these soon-to-be-retired LEGO Harry Potter sets.

Indeed, come the end of 2023, they will be discontinued. You have one month left, so don’t miss out. In addition, we’ve also compiled a comprehensive list of all the retiring LEGO Star Wars sets.

1. LEGO Harry Potter 12 Grimmauld Place — 76408

LEGO

Want to join up with the Order of the Phoenix? Why not meet up with them at their hidden headquarters? This LEGO recreation of 12 Grimmauld Place remains true to the Order’s HQ. So don’t let your eyes deceive you. It’s no run-of-the-mill townhouse. The LEGO model transforms to reveal the HQ.

With nine minifigures, including Harry, nearly the whole Weasley clan, Sirius Black, and Kreacher, this set will provide an immersive playing experience for those aged eight and up. Even Hermione’s cat is present. Neat accessories, such as the Extendable Ear, are included.

Comprising of 1083 bricks, the set measures 11 inches tall, nine inches wide, and four inches deep.

2. LEGO Harry Potter The Ministry of Magic — 76403

LEGO

If you’ve ever wanted to visit the Ministry of Magic, now is the time. This 990-piece set promises a fun-filled playing experience for those aged nine and up. Nine minifigures of fan-favorite and infamous characters, such as Dolores Umbridge, are included. Even a Dementor is present.

A bit hesitant to enter through the phone booth? Don’t be. You can always use Polyjuice Potion to change how Harry, Ron, and Hermione look. When you’ve arrived, you can start searching for the Slytherin locket Horcrux.

This modular set measures 12 inches tall, eight-and-a-half inches wide, and eight inches deep.

3. LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive — 75968

LEGO

4 Privet Drive is the location of myriad iconic scenes in Harry Potter. Several jumps to mind. However, the most notable has to be the getaway car scene from Chamber of Secrets. Indeed, a LEGO version of the Weasleys’ flying Ford Anglia is included in the kit. So you can recreate Harry’s exciting escape.

In addition, you can relive the classic scene where mail flies through the chimney. All you have to do is slot in the mail and turn a knob.

This 797-piece set will provide a fun-filled experience for all aged eight and up. The house features many rooms, including Harry’s cupboard. There are also hidden features. The house measures six inches tall and wide, and four inches deep.

The kit includes six minifigures. Harry, Ron, Dobby, and, of course, the Dursleys are present.

4. LEGO Harry Potter Hungarian Horntail Dragon — 76406

LEGO

Ever wanted to prove yourself against one of the most dangerous dragons in the Wizarding World? Well, grab your broom — now is your time.

The LEGO-reimagined Hungarian Horntail is exceptionally detailed. This makes it a great display piece. But don’t fool yourself — this dragon doesn’t remain idle. Turn the handle and its wings start moving. Best to grab onto your Firebolt broom and make your escape. Don’t have the latter broom? Not to worry — it is included. A Harry Potter minifigure is also present.

The brick-built dragon measures 18 inches long, with a wingspan coming in at 15 inches. Designed for ages 10 and up, this set comprises 671 pieces.

5. LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig — 75979

LEGO

If you want to avoid using the postal service, it’s best you grab this set now. There’s a better way to receive letters than from Harry Potter’s famous owl.

The LEGO-reimagined Hedwig makes for a great display piece. It measures seven-and-eight-tenths from beak to tail, and six-and-seven-tenths tall. The wingspan measures 13 inches. However, you would be mistaken if you thought it only sits still. Indeed, with the turn of the handle, you can make the wings move. No batteries are necessary.

The kit comprises 630 bricks. A Harry Potter minifigure and a small Hedwig figure are included. The set is designed for ages 10 and up.

6. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Magical Trunk — 76399

LEGO

Don’t wait to unlock this magical LEGO Harry Potter trunk. The 603-piece set is packed with features. These include five customizable minifigures and authentic accessories. The latter includes the Sorting Hat, Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans, The Quibbler, and many more.

This set will provide an immersive building and playing experience for those aged eight and up. You can recreate a trio of popular movie scenes. Done playing? Close and lock it, and store it. Going on holiday? Take it with you.

The set measures two-and-a-half inches tall and deep, and six-and-a-half inches wide.

7. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Hospital Wing — 76398

LEGO

Feeling heartsick that this and so many other LEGO Harry Potter sets are retiring? Best book yourself into the Hogwarts Hospital Wing.

This 510-brick kit allows you to relive iconic moments, such as the time-traveling scene from Prisoner of Azkaban, from Harry Potter. Minifigures of Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Madam Pomfrey are included.

This set, designed for ages eight and up, is a perfect addition to Hogwarts-inspired sets like Dumbledore’s Office. The set measures 10 inches tall, seven-and-a-half inches wide, and four inches deep.

8. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Polyjuice Potion Mistake — 76386

LEGO

With this set, you can further expand your Hogwarts-inspired collection. You best to do it now, though, as it will be retiring at the end of the year.

This 217-piece set recreates a scene filled with nervous laughter. It was Harry, Ron, and Hermione’s first time trying Polyjuice Potion. Of course, as we know, it didn’t go all too well for Hermione.

With this kit, you can relive the moment. Three configurable minifigures are included. You can transform Harry and Ron into Crabbe and Goyle while handing Hermione the face of a cat. In addition, the set features an exclusive golden Harry Potter minifigure.

Set in Moaning Myrtle’s bathroom, the set also features a secret passage below the sink. Several accessories are included.

Designed for ages seven and up, this 217-piece set measures four inches tall, five inches wide, and three inches deep.

9. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Carriage and Thestrals — 76400

LEGO

If you always wanted to go for a Thestral-drawn carriage ride, now is the time. This magical set will be retiring soon. The set includes minifigures of Harry and Luna Lovegood. A small Thestral is also present. The kit, designed for ages seven and up, comprises 121 pieces.

10. LEGO Harry Potter House Banners retiring in 2023

LEGO

Want to show your allegiance to your favorite House in Harry Potter? It’s best to grab these retiring House banners now. All four Houses’ LEGO-reimagined banners will soon be discontinued. But why not collect them all?

In addition, you don’t only have to display it. With each set featuring minifigures and accessories, you can immerse yourself in the playing experience.

