Every LEGO Icons set retiring in 2023: Bird of Paradise, Pickup Truck & more

We’ve rounded up every LEGO Icons set retiring at the end of 2023 and where you can buy each of them.

This year, LEGO is retiring myriad sets from several themes. We have listed each of these at the bottom of the following list. But wait. Don’t scroll to the end now. There are also a host of LEGO Icons kits that will be discontinued before the end of 2023.

Have you missed out on grabbing any of these sets? If so, don’t worry: we have you covered. We’ve rounded up every one of the LEGO Icons set that will go into retirement before the start of the new year and where you can buy them.

1. LEGO Icons Colosseum — 10276

LEGO

When released in November, 2022, the LEGO Icons Colosseum set featured the most bricks of any LEGO kit at the time. However, with a whopping 11695 pieces, it has been dethroned by the LEGO Art World Map, another set that will be discontinued at the end of 2023.

However, that doesn’t mean that the LEGO recreation of this iconic building won’t provide an immersive building experience. To quote general-turned-gladiator Maximus Decimus Meridius, “Are you not entertained?” Well, you will be. This set will keep you entertained for hours on end.

If you adore architecture and history, this is the set for you. The extremely-detailed kit. The three-story LEGO brick building features authentic elements, such as columns of the Doric, Ionic, and Corinthian orders. The attic is decorated with Corinthian pilasters.

The LEGO brick-built Colosseum will make for a majestic display piece. It measures 10.5 inches tall, 20.5 inches wide, and 23.5 inches deep.

The set is designed for adults aged 18 and up. So, while you immerse yourself into constructing this awe-inspiring building, we suggest keeping the little ones preoccupied with one of our picks of best LEGO sets for kids.

2. LEGO Icons Real Madrid — Santiago Bernabéu Stadium — 10299

LEGO

The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium has hosted many iconic soccer games. However, if you never had the opportunity to visit the home ground of Real Madrid, why not build your own?

The 5876-piece kit is endowed with a host of details resembling the life-sized home of Los Blancos. With this brick-built scale model you can collect your tickets from the ticket office, take a seat on the bleachers, and watch as the players take to the pitch through the tunnel. No minifigures are included, though.

Measuring six inches tall, 18 inches wide, and 15 inches deep, this kit will look marvelous next to your Real Madrid memorabilia. The set was designed for adults aged 18 and up.

3. LEGO Icons Haunted House — 10273

LEGO

If you “ain’t afraid of no ghost,” this is the set for you. Anyone aged 18 and up are invited to enter (if they dare, that is, because this set can provide oodles of scares).

The brick-built Manor von Barron is equipped with a range of thrilling functions. To give it a spooky effect, you can control the haunted house’s lights and motion via your smartphone. There is also a glowing portrait of Von Barron himself. In addition, you can add LEGO Powered Up components (sold separately) to control the elevator. So, will you drop in?

The 3231-piece set includes nine minifigures, two of which are ghosts. It measures 27 inches tall, 10 inches wide, and 10 inches deep.

4. LEGO Icons Police Station — 10278

LEGO

Ever thought a police station can be a fun place? Probably not. However, this LEGO-reimagined police headquarters will provide true-crime fans with loads of excitement.

Amusingly, a donut shop is located next door. You can’t fight crime on an empty stomach, right? There’s also a newspaper kiosk, so you can read the latest news of how you caught a criminal.

However, you will have to keep your wits about you. The set features several plots where the prisoners try to escape the cells. The latter includes a secret hatch, located below the prison cell’s bed.

The kit includes five minifigures. Several neat elements and accessories are also included.

The three-floor LEGO Icons Police Station measures 15 inches tall, 10 inches wide, and 10 inches deep. Designed for LEGO builders aged 18 and up, the kit comprises of 2923 bricks.

5. LEGO Icons The Friends Apartments — 10292

LEGO

This LEGO Icons set allows you to relive much-loved (and laughed about) moments from the sitcom Friends.

The kit also contains authentic furniture from each apartment. Even Joey and Chandler’s reclining chairs are included. Do you remember that fun-filled episode? Well, now you can recreate it with the seven minifigures included in the set. The whole gang is there, including Janice.

Designed for Friends fans aged 18 and up, the set comprises of 2048 bricks. It measures four inches tall, 26 inches wide, and 13 inches deep.

6. LEGO Icons Pickup Truck — 10290

LEGO

Transport back to the 1950s with this LEGO Icons set. The brick-built pickup truck encapsulates the originality of the old-school pickup.

The LEGO-reimagined pickup truck measures five-and-a-half inches tall, five-and-half inches wide, and 13 inches long. It features several authentic details, such as removable wooden side railings. Opening the doors reveals the detailed interior. Want to see the engine? Just pop the hood.

The set also includes several accessories. There are a wheelbarrow, a crate with pumpkins, vegetables, and a milk pail. In addition, a festive wreath and a gift are also present. So, why not grab this set for a loved one for Christmas?

The pickup truck may be a humble vehicle. However, you can display this 1677-piece set with pride. It will look great in your home, office, or barnyard. The kit is designed for ages 18 and up.

7. LEGO Icons Santa’s Visit — 10293

LEGO

It’s the holidays, and Santa Clause is coming to town. But have you been good? Well, if not, you can always grab this LEGO Icons set as a gift for yourself.

The 1445-piece LEGO Icons Santa’s Visit set allows you to immerse yourself into the festive season. The kit includes an array of neat details. You can recreate Saint Nick sliding down the chimney, and invite him to join you for a glass of milk and plate of cookies next to the fire place. There are minifigures of mom and dad, their daughter, and, of course, Santa. In addition, you can light up the buildable Christmas tree by pressing the star.

Designed for adults aged 18 and up, the set measures seven-and-a-half inches tall, 10.5 inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches deep. It comprises of 1445 bricks.

8. LEGO Icons Galaxy Explorer — 10497

LEGO

Ever wanted to become an astronaut, but not sure if you want to settle on Mars? Not to worry. You can stay right here on the beautiful planet of ours. Created to celebrate the Classic 497 LEGO Galaxy set from 1979, this kit allows you to immerse yourself into space exploration from your own home. You have to be aged 18 and up, though.

The set includes a quartet of astronauts and their robot helper. It also features an array of accessories, such as a surface rover. There are also loads of neat design elements.

Measuring five inches tall, 12.5 inches wide, and 20.5 inches long, this set will make for a great display piece. It comprises of 1254 pieces.

9. LEGO Icons Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck — 76989

LEGO

Recreate this iconic machine from Horizon Forbidden West. The LEGO-reimagined Tallneck remains true to the original. It features a disc-shaped head, antennae protruding from its neck, and long legs.

In addition, the set contains a minifigure of Aloy, replete with a bow and brick-built spear. A Watcher figure is also included. There is also a buildable birch tree, tall grass, and a rusty stoplight.

This 1222-piece kit will look great when displayed in your home or office. It measures 13.5 inches tall, nine inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches deep. The set is designed for ages 18 and up.

10. LEGO Icons Bird of Paradise — 10289

LEGO

A beautiful brick recreation of the Bird of Paradise plant, this set will look great when displayed in your home or office. In addition, you can show it off next to your other botanical-inspired LEGO models, such as the soon-to-arrive LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses, or the new Tiny Plants set.

Comprising of 1173 pieces, the LEGO-reimagined Bird of Paradise stands 18 inches tall. In addition, you don’t need a pot to plant it in. The set comes with the latter.

The kit is designed for adults aged 18 and up.

Each of these kits will provide tonnes of fun for you and fellow LEGO builders aged 18 and up. They are also great gift ideas. So don’t miss out on these sets while they are still available.

In addition, if you have missed out on other LEGO sets that are soon to be retired, don’t fret. We have you covered. We have compiled comprehensive lists of each (listed below).

