LEGO Star Wars gets more discounts at Walmart: Mandalorian Helmet, TIE Bomber & more

Walmart is continuing to offer great deals on LEGO Star Wars sets. Here are the highlights of each kit and by how much they’ve been discounted.

Thought Walmart has stopped offering LEGO Star Wars kits at discounted prices? Think again. Walmart is continuing to offer savings on LEGO Star Wars.

Each of these discounted sets is sure to provide an immersive building experience that will keep you preoccupied for hours on end. In addition, there are a couple that will spark your imagination to recreate iconic scenes from the galaxy far, far away. But what’s more, each of the following kits will look great on display.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

1. LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber — 75347

LEGO

Ever fancied yourself joining the Dark Side (apparently they have cookies, according to a meme)? Well, why not arrive there with a bang? With the torpedo-dropping LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber, you’ll undoubtedly do so.

However, this LEGO Star Wars starfighter includes more than just a quartet of torpedoes. There is also a duo of stud shooters. So you can recreate action-packed battle scenes from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

The brick-built TIE Bomber also features an opening cockpit for the TIE Bomber pilot minifigure included with this set. Minifigures of Darth Vader, replete with his iconic red lightsaber, and Vice Admiral Sloane are also present. The kit also includes a Gonk Droid figure.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Designed for Star Wars fans aged nine and up, this LEGO Star Wars kit comprises 625 bricks. The LEGO-reimagined TIE Bomber measures four inches tall, seven-and-a-half inches wide, and six inches long.

Walmart has reduced the LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber’s price by $13 to $51.99.

2. LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter — 75325

LEGO

Have you ever wanted to traverse the terrains of Tatooine? Well, why drive when you can fly? Not only is it a faster mode of transport, but the view is much better from above. What better way to do it than with The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter?

Article continues after ad

The LEGO replica of The Mandalarion’s starship is equipped with several authentic elements. It sports a cockpit, passenger space for Grogu, and a spring-loaded shooter. What’s more, reminiscent of the original from the galaxy far, far away, it features bashed-up details. Yup, it’s already been in a few airborne fights.

Article continues after ad

In addition, the set includes minifigures of The Mandalorian (it is his ship, after all) and Peli Motto. Accessories, such as the former’s Darksaber and jetpack, and wrench for the latter are included. LEGO figures of Baby Yoda and a BD Droid are also present.

Article continues after ad

Comprising 412 bricks, this LEGO Star Wars kit is designed for Star Wars fans aged nine and up. The starfighter measures two-and-a-half inches tall, 11.5 inches wide, and 16.5 inches nose to tail.

Walmart has cut this kit’s price by $12 to $47.99.

3. LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet — 75328

LEGO

This LEGO Star Wars kit is sure to provide an immersive building experience as you recreate The Mandalorian’s helmet. What’s more, it will make for a great display piece, especially when placed next to other LEGO Star Wars kits inspired by iconic characters’ helmets.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Specifically designed for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up, this LEGO-reimagined The Mandalorian Helmet set comprises 584 bricks. The completed build measures seven inches tall, four inches wide, and four-and-a-half inches deep.

Staying true to the bounty hunter’s helmet, the brick-built version’s metallic sheen is recreated with drum-lacquered elements. The several shades of gray, meanwhile highlight the contours of this LEGO Star Wars model.

Walmart has dropped the price of this set by $13.99 to $56.

Article continues after ad

4. LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet — 75349

LEGO

Want to join the 501st Legion? Well, you’ll need the right attire. So why not start with the helmet of a Clone commander?

Comprising 854 pieces, the LEGO replica of Captain Rex’s helmet is designed for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up. The completed kit measures eight inches tall, five inches wide, and five inches deep. Thanks to its brick count and size, the set features an array of authentic detailing,

Article continues after ad

Walmart has reduced the price of the LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet set by $14 to $55.99.

Article continues after ad

5. LEGO Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet — 75350

LEGO

Designed for Star Wars aficionados aged 18 and up, this kit is sure to provide an immersive building experience. In addition, when you have clicked together all the bricks, it will look great when displayed in your home or office.

The LEGO-reimagined version of Clone Commander Cody’s helmet features an array of details to make it look true to the original. The set comprises 766 pieces, the brick-built helmet stands eight inches tall, five inches wide, and five-and-a-half inches deep.

Article continues after ad

Walmart has discounted this LEGO Star Wars kit’s price by $14 to $55.99.

Article continues after ad

If you have some savings left after the holiday season and always want to get your hands on these kits, why not do it now? Yes, the discounts on these LEGO Star Wars sets aren’t galactic. However, at the start of the new year, discounts, no matter the size, are always welcome.

Besides, why not treat yourself to one of these kits? Each of them offers an immersive building experience, with the starships providing fun-filled playing adventures, and will look great on display.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.