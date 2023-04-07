Giancarlo Esposito returns in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7

The team behind The Mandalorian appeared onstage at Star Wars Celebration today, where they confirmed that Giancarlo Esposito will reprise his role as Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian in Season 3 Episode 7.

Gideon is the main antagonist of The Mandalorian, having first been introduced in Season 1. He’s a key figure in the Imperial Remnant, and caused chaos for the titular character, played by Pedro Pascal in the second season.

We last saw him in the New Republic’s custody after losing the Darksaber, with fans eagerly awaiting for his return.

Although Esposito had confirmed his return, we weren’t sure exactly when the villain was set to make an appearance – until now.

Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon to return in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7

During Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase at the Star Wars Celebration event today, guests were treated to a special screening of the first eight minutes of The Mandalorian’s next episode – Season 3 Episode 7 – which included a sneak peek of Gideon’s return.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episodes 1-6 are streaming on Disney+ now. Check out the rest of our coverage here.