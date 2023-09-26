Star Wars fans convinced Mando & Grogu will show up in Ahsoka

Thanks to a leaked set photo, Star Wars fans think that Mando and Grogu will be making an appearance in Ahsoka.

Ahsoka — Star Wars‘ latest mini series — has been chock-full of action as fans’ favorite former Jedi padawan is on the front lines to save the galaxy.

As the show heads into its final two episodes, quite a few viewers are speculating that two Star Wars fan-favorite characters could make an appearance.

Thanks to a leaked Ahsoka set photo, Star Wars fans are convinced that their favorite father/son duo, Mando and Grogu, will be making an appearance very soon.

Leaked Ahsoka set photos see Mando and Grogu making a cameo

According to Twitter user Star Councils, a recently leaked set photo for Ahsoka shows Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in the background of Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker’s conversation.

Seeing Mando and Grogu on set wouldn’t be too surprising, as Ahsoka herself appeared in live-action form for the first time during The Mandalorian’s second season.

As Mando started Season 3 of his show leaving with Grogu and taking him away from his Jedi training, this alleged reunion could be a tense one, as Ahsoka told Mando to let Grogu accept his fate as a Jedi and be trained properly without his influence hindering the process.

Fans still have two episodes left of Ahsoka, so only time will tell if she will kick some sense into the pair or if they will become foes thanks to the pressure driven by those wanting to resurrect the Empire.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-6 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

