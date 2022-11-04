Baby Yoda returns: Grogu short film leaked by Disney with release date

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Baby Yoda will soon return to Star Wars, as a Grogu short film has been leaked by Disney and its release date is sooner than you think.

Star Wars kicked off its new era of TV storytelling with The Mandalorian. All it took was one episode to become a global phenomenon, and that’s thanks to the fuzzy, green face of Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda.

After seeing them part ways in Season 2 – before reuniting in The Book of Boba Fett – Mando and Grogu will continue their adventures in Season 3, which is due for release next year.

However, another surprise has emerged: Grogu is poised to appear in his own short film, according to a new leak by Disney.

Baby Yoda returns as Grogu short film is leaked by Disney

A new Star Wars short, titled Grogu and Dust Bunnies, is set for release on November 12, 2022.

This release date comes courtesy of a goof by Disney+ Italy, which posted a list of upcoming releases with the Baby Yoda short on it – before swiftly deleting it, not before it was caught by Culture Crave and other users.

The title also has “Star Wars Zen” attached to it, suggesting it’ll strike a similar tone to 2020’s Zenimation and the Galaxy of Shorts series. However, no other official details are known at the time of writing.

The November 12 release date makes sense, though, as it’s the third anniversary of The Mandalorian.

Reacting to the news, one fan wrote: “Everyone wake up! Our king is returning.”

“HOLY F**KING SHIT PEAK CINEMA STRIKES AGAIN?” a second tweeted. “This is the way,” a third wrote. “Again! Our lord and savior has returned,” a fourth joked.

“HOLD UP!!!! You’re telling me that Grogu is getting his own short on Disney+ and it’s coming in 9 DAYS!? This just made my day,” a fifth wrote.

Grogu and Dust Bunnies is set for release on November 12 on Disney+.