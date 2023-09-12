Starfield fan turns to the dark side and builds Darth Maul’s iconic Star Wars ship

If you’ve ever wanted to pilot Darth Maul’s ship, then this is your chance as a Star Wars superfan has recreated the iconic Scimitar spaceship in Starfield.

Starfield’s ship building feature has been one of the many triumphs since the sci-fi exploration game fully released on September 6.

Players have been making countless different ships as they try to build the most effective ones or simply just want to create their favorite ships from the world’s biggest franchises.

Article continues after ad

It has led to an abundance of pop culture classics being created within the game, from Futurama’s Planet Express, to Batman’s Batwing and even a space Lamborghini.

Article continues after ad

Arguably the world’s biggest franchise and indeed in space is Star Wars, where, naturally, tons of space pilots have flooded in to recreate their favorite transporters and battleships such as the Millenium Falcon and the X-Wing.

Aside from the rebel fleets, one superfan has turned to the dark side and has built the infamous villain Darth Maul’s ship in Starfield.

Article continues after ad

Starfield player creates Iconic Star Wars Villain Darth Maul’s ship

A Reddit user posted to the Starfield subreddit, sharing his remarkable design that resembled the classic Scimitar spaceship that is flown by Darth Maul in the sci-fi franchise as his own personal ship.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Included in the post is the blueprint breakdown for how he constructed his ship within the builder for players to have a go themselves, whereby the post was quickly upvoted as fans praised the creator with comments.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve seen a never ending supply of designs for ships, but this one looks really refined. I may actually build one,” one said.

Article continues after ad

“This looks very clean sir, I love it and will probably build something similar!” A commenter said.

“You are the winner,” another said.

AI has even been used by fans, with one player even thinking that by using Artificial Intelligence they have created an “unbeatable” ship.