Every LEGO Ideas set retiring: Fender Stratocaster, Football Table & more

We have rounded up all of the LEGO Ideas sets retiring in 2023 and where to buy each of them.

Several LEGO sets will be discontinued at the end of 2023, including a quartet of LEGO Ideas kits. Designed for those aged 18 and up, the following kits are perfect for adult LEGO enthusiasts. Each of these provides an immersive building experience and make for great display pieces.

In addition, if you don’t want to miss out on other retiring LEGO sets, such as LEGO Art and LEGO Harry Potter, we have you covered. We have rounded up a list of each:

1. LEGO Ideas Medieval Blacksmith — 21325

LEGO

Ever wanted to escape from modern life? Well, put down your smartphone and turn off the television — it’s time to go pick up your bricks (2164, to be precise) and go back to Medieval times with this LEGO Ideas set.

The LEGO-reimagined, three-level building is brimming with authentic Medieval details. In addition, the roof and top two levels can be removed to reveal the rooms. These include a fully furnished bedroom, kitchen, and, of course, a blacksmith’s workshop, replete with LEGO light brick. A garden, comprising of an apple tree and a well, is also present.

This set allows you to immerse yourself into Medieval times. It includes a quartet of minifigures, each with accessories to recreate your desired scenes to a T. There are a blacksmith, archer, and two Black Falcon Knights. A horse figure and a cart are also included.

The set measures 10.5 inches tall and wide, and eight inches deep. A battery is included.

2. LEGO Ideas Winnie the Pooh — 21326

LEGO

Inspired by one of the most iconic Disney stories, this LEGO Ideas set will rekindle any adult’s childhood memories of Winnie the Pooh and friends. Indeed, minifigures of the former, Piglet, Tigger and Rabbit are included. But what about Eeyore? Yup, a LEGO figure of Pooh Bear’s pessimistic donkey is there as well.

In addition, the 1265-piece LEGO recreation of Pooh Bear’s house features an array of authentic elements. Opening up the house reveals a buildable arm chair, Pooh-coo clock, a fire place and more. A buildable brick-version of Pooh Bear’s red balloon is also included. The kit measures nine inches tall, seven inches wide, and eight inches deep.

3. LEGO Ideas Fender Stratocaster — 21329

LEGO

The Fender Stratocaster is an iconic guitar. This axe has been by legendary musicians, such as Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler and many more icons. If you have ever wanted to get on the stage and showcase your shredding (and LEGO-building) skills, now is the time. The LEGO Ideas Fender Stratocaster set will retire at the end of 2023.

The LEGO-reimagined 1970s Stratocaster makes for a great display piece. The body can be built with red or black bricks. It measures 14 inches tall, four inches wide, and one inch deep. In addition, the 1074-piece set includes a detailed brick version of a 65 Princeton Reverb amplifier.

However, that is not all. A Fender logo, fashioned from LEGO bricks, is included for you to attach to your real-life Strat or amplifier.

LEGO

Not enough space for a full-on Foosball table? Well, look no further. The LEGO Ideas Table Football set provides an immersive building and playing experience.

In addition, it measures only six inches tall, 17 inches wide, and 12 inches deep. So, you are sure to find a place for it in your home or office (who says you can’t play a game of Foosball at work?).

The 2339-piece kit includes a total of 22 (yes, you read that right) minifigures. In addition, there are a whopping 44 different heads and 43 hairstyles.

The game table includes two rods for each team, one for the duo of defenders and goalkeeper, and one for the strikers. There’s also color-coded sliding knobs to allow you to keep score.

What’s more, LEGO has discounted the price by 40%.

If you ever had the idea to grab one of these LEGO Ideas sets, it’s best to turn that idea into a reality. They will be retire soon.

