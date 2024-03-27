Best LEGO Disney sets for adults: Castle, Snow White & more

We’ve rounded up the best LEGO Disney sets for adults and where you can buy each of them.

LEGO’s Disney collection comprises myriad spectacular sets, each taking inspiration from iconic characters, scenes, and many more from the magical world of Disney. In addition, an array of these kits were exclusively designed for adults from as young at heart as 18 years old to those who grew up with the original Disney movies.

However, only a few of these can be regarded as the best LEGO Disney sets for adults. We have rounded up each of them. Here’s what you can expect.

Article continues after ad

1. LEGO Disney Castle — 43222

LEGO

LEGO’s recreation of this Disney icon is magical. Comprising 4837 pieces, the exterior and interior are faithful to the original, which, along with its sheer size, makes it an eye-catching centerpiece that will leave Disney fans in awe. The multi-level, brick-built castle stands 31.5 inches tall, 23 inches wide, and 13 inches deep.

Article continues after ad

In addition, this LEGO castle features an array of rooms, each of which is intricately detailed and featuring myriad elements, referencing 14 Disney classics, from the world of Disney. Minifigures of Snow White, Prince Florian, Rapunzel, Flynn Ryder, Princess Tiana, and Prince Naveen are included with this kit celebrating Disney’s centenary.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Disney Castle

Available exclusively at LEGO, the LEGO Disney Castle is one of the best LEGO sets exclusive to the LEGO Store. The set is priced at $399.99.

2. LEGO Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ Cottage — 43242

LEGO

Along with several marvelous new LEGO Disney sets, this model was released early in 2024. However, of the box-fresh Disney-inspired sets, this model has to be the best. It’s a spectacular piece of kit.

Inspired by the tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, this set is sure to provide Disney fans with a rewarding and nostalgic building experience as they click together each of this kit’s 2228 bricks. The brick-built cottage measures eight inches tall, 14 inches wide, and seven-and-a-half inches deep.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In addition, when the build is complete, you can immerse yourself into this much-loved fairytale by recreating iconic moments with the minifigures included with this set. There are 10 — Snow White, the Evil Queen, all seven dwarfs, and Prince Charming.

Where to buy the LEGO Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ Cottage

Exclusive to the LEGO Store, this set is priced at $219.99.

3. LEGO Disney The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell — 43225

LEGO

This set allows you to relive your favorite moments from Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The 1808-piece kit features Ariel’s hideout, which is brimming with treasures, King Triton’s throne rock, and Ursula’s mysterious cave. Minifigures of all three of these characters are included, as are minifigures of Karina and Indira. LEGO figures of Sebastian and Flounder are also present.

Article continues after ad

However, considering this set’s exquisite detailing and intricate design, it will also make for a great display piece. The brick-built clamshell measures 12.5 inches tall, 12 inches wide, and seven-and-a-half inches deep.

Where to buy the LEGO Disney The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell

You can buy this set from LEGO, Amazon, or Walmart. The set is priced at $159.99.

Article continues after ad

4. LEGO Disney Walt Disney Tribute Camera — 43230

LEGO

Created in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, this kit should be included in every LEGO aficionado’s collection. Although comprising the fewest number of bricks of the kits featured here, it remains one of the best LEGO Disney sets for adults.

The brick-built movie camera will make for a spectacular display piece on its own, next to your Disney memorabilia, or your collection of other camera-inspired LEGO sets, such as the LEGO Ideas Polaroid Camera and LEGO Creator 3in1 Retro Camera.

Article continues after ad

Comprising 811 pieces, this accurately detailed model includes neat features such as a hinged back panel that includes a LEGO-reimagined film strip that shows stills of 20 iconic Disney movies. There are also turning cranks and rotating lenses, among many other items. The completed model stands 14.5 inches tall, eight-and-a-half inches wide, and seven inches deep.

Three minifigures are also present. The latter includes Walt Disney, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse. In addition, the set ships with LEGO figures of Bambi and Dumbo.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Disney Walt Disney Tribute Camera

This kit is available at LEGO, Amazon, and Walmart. The set is priced at $99.99.

5. LEGO Disney Villain Icons — 43227

LEGO

The LEGO Disney Villain Icons is, just like the other sets featured here, a must-have, especially considering how good it will look on display. In addition, thanks to its design, if you are a bookworm, it will make for a bookend like no other.

Article continues after ad

Comprising 1540 pieces, this set includes a duo of buildable VHS cases, a book, and a poison apple, all of which feature hidden surprises. A pocket watch and a playing card are also present. When completed, the set measures seven-and-a-half inches tall, nine inches wide, and seven inches deep.

Four minifigures of Disney villains are included. These are Maleficent, the Evil Queen from Show White, Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, and Jafar from Aladdin.

Where to buy the LEGO Disney Villain Icons

You can purchase the LEGO Disney Villain Icons from LEGO. The kit is priced at $129.99.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Article continues after ad