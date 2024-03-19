New LEGO Creator 3in1 sets already discounted: Retro Camera, Watering Can & more

Best Buy has cut the prices of several recently-released LEGO Creator 3in1 sets. Here’s what you can expect.

It’s rare for new LEGO kits to receive price cuts, especially when it’s soon after their release. However, although launched in only mid-January 2024, that hasn’t stopped Best Buy from offering five of the box-fresh LEGO Creator 3in1 sets at discounted prices.

So, if you ever wanted to get your hands on the newly launched and some of the best LEGO Creator 3in1 sets, such as the LEGO Creator 3in1 Retro Camera and LEGO Creator 3in1 Space Astronaut, now is the time.

We’ve rounded up each of the newly-released LEGO Creator 3in1 kits discounted at Best Buy. Here’s what you can expect.

1. LEGO Creator 3in1 Wild Safari Animals — 31150

LEGO

The LEGO Creator 3in1 Wild Safari Animals set comprises the most pieces (780) of all the newly-released LEGO Creator 3in1 sets. As such, this kit is sure to provide animal lovers aged nine and up with an immersive building experience as they bring to life one of the three wild animals included with this set. You can choose between a lion, a giraffe, and a duo of gazelles.

Each of these models will make for a great display piece, especially when placed among the souvenirs you’ve collected from your previous safari expeditions. However, each buildable animal will also spark kids’ curiosity about wildlife and inspire them to expand their knowledge of the animal kingdom.

In addition, each option features a safari scene. The giraffe build includes a flamingo and a tall tree, the lion version includes a butterfly and a tree, and the gazelle model includes a bush.

Best Buy has dropped the price of this wildlife-inspired kit by $13 to $51.99.

2. LEGO Creator 3in1 Space Astronaut — 31152

LEGO

There are several LEGO sets, such as the recently released LEGO x NASA Technic sets, that take inspiration from space exploration. However, if you wish to immerse yourself in the latter with more traditional LEGO bricks, the LEGO Creator 3in1 Space Astronaut kit is your best bet. In addition, Best Buy has reduced the price of this kit by $11 to $43.99.

Designed for aspiring astronauts aged nine and up and young-at-heart experienced astronauts and adults, this LEGO Creator 3in1 set comprises 647 pieces, each of which is designed to create a smile-inducing display piece resembling an astronaut on a space walk.

Indeed, the 10.5-inch-tall astronaut figure is placed on a display stand to recreate the latter effect. It also features a detachable, brick-built jet-propulsion backpack.

However, there are, of course, two other builds to choose from. These are a space viper jet and a space dog, replete with moving legs and adjustable tail.

3. LEGO Creator 3in1 Retro Roller Skate — 31148

LEGO

With this set, adults can relive their memories of roller-skating or skateboarding down their favorite road, showing off their tricks at the skate park, or listening to classic tunes over their boombox while enjoying a leisurely skate down a promenade.

This LEGO Creator 3in1 set includes all three retro-inspired builds: roller skate, skateboard, and boombox, each made of 342 pieces.

However, you don’t have to be a grownup to enjoy the building experience provided by this set. This kit was designed for anyone aged eight and up.

Best Buy has cut the price of this LEGO Creator 3in1 set by $6 to $23.99.

4. LEGO Creator 3in1 Flowers in Watering Can — 31149

LEGO

A spectacular display piece, whether displayed inside or outside, this LEGO Creator 3in1 set is a must-have for lovers of LEGO flowers. The set includes builds of a watering can and rain boots, both of which are filled with flowers, and a model of two birds sited atop of floral perch.

This kit comprises 420 pieces. It was designed for LEGO builders as young as eight years old and up.

Best Buy has trimmed the price of this kit by $6 to $23.99.

5. LEGO Creator 3in1 Retro Camera — 31147

LEGO

At the start of 2024, LEGO released a duo of sets taking inspiration from retro cameras, the LEGO Ideas Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera and, the LEGO Creator 3in1 Retro Camera. However, with the latter, you have the option of building not only a film camera with 261 pieces but also a video camera and a television.

Sure to elicit a feeling of nostalgia, each of these retro-inspired builds will look great on display. The brick-built camera features a strap, moving lens, and LEGO-reimagined film, the video-camera model is equipped with an opening flap, and the TV comes with an antenna and stickers.

This set’s price has been dropped by $4 to $15.99 at Best Buy.

Each of these LEGO sets is a must-have, not only for kids but also adults, especially those looking for nostalgic building experiences (with the retro camera and roller skate) and those who want to spruce up their home or garden (with a brick-built watering can or rain boot featuring flowers).

So, if you ever want to treat yourself or a fellow LEGO builder in your life and don’t want to wait any longer to grab one of these new LEGO kits, now is the time. Best Buy is offering them at discounted prices, no less.

