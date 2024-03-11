LEGO Minecraft The Swamp set drops below $10 at Walmart

Save 58% on the LEGO Minecraft The Swamp Adventure building set at Walmart. Recreate the mangrove swamp with Alex, mobs, and an exploding TNT function.

Minecraft enthusiasts have an opportunity to bring the game’s treacherous swamp biome to life with the LEGO Minecraft The Swamp Adventure building set, now available at an impressive 58% discount at Walmart.

This hands-on, imaginative playset allows players to join Alex, a well-known character from the Minecraft game, as she traverses the swamp’s challenges and encounters.

The LEGO Minecraft The Swamp Adventure set recreates the mangrove swamp environment from the video game, complete with a crafting table, a mangrove tree, and other accessories.

The set includes a LEGO Minecraft Alex figure armed with an axe, a toy frog, and two hostile Minecraft mobs: a zombie figure and a slime block.

One of the set’s highlights is the exploding TNT function, which adds an extra level of excitement. As Alex explores the swamp, players can assist her in using her axe and operating a lever to detonate the TNT, repelling any potential attacks from the hostile mobs.

For those looking for an enhanced building experience, the LEGO Builder app offers intuitive zoom and rotate tools that allow builders to visualize their Minecraft construction toy as they assemble it.

Save big on LEGO Minecraft The Swamp Adventure set

Walmart

With 65 pieces, the LEGO Minecraft The Swamp Adventure set provides a manageable building experience while still offering plenty of opportunities for imaginative play.

The set’s compatibility with other LEGO Minecraft sets allows for endless possibilities in creating custom Minecraft scenes and adventures.

The LEGO Minecraft The Swamp Adventure set is an excellent choice for Minecraft players looking to expand their LEGO collection or for those seeking a unique gift idea. With its impressive 58% discount on Walmart, this set offers exceptional value.

