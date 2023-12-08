New LEGO Speed Champions sets revealed for 2024

Drivers, start your engines. We highlight the LEGO Speed Champions sets that will be introduced in 2024 and how much each will cost.

Several popular LEGO Speed Champions sets will be discontinued at the end of the year. Indeed, we made a list highlighting every LEGO Speed Champions set retiring in 2023. You best check it out if you don’t want to miss out on grabbing these sets.

But, as the saying goes, “Out with the old, and in with the new.” Indeed, LEGO will introduce several LEGO Speed Champions sets in March 2023. We have rounded up each one of these in the list below.

1. LEGO Speed Champions Ford Mustang Dark Horse Sports Car — 76920

LEGO

Boasting a whopping 500 horsepower, the Mustang Dark Horse is the most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 ’Stang ever created by Ford. Fancy yourself getting into one, but don’t have $ 60,000 lying around? Then this brick-built replica is for you.

Finished in a blue hue, the LEGO-reimagined Mustang Dark Horse comprises 344 pieces. It also features several authentic design details resembling the original.

The LEGO Speed Champions Ford Mustang Dark Horse features the real-life muscle car’s distinctive front grille, headlights, large rear wing, and tailpipes. The latter doesn’t produce a thunderous V8 sound, however.

The Blue Oval brand’s logos are also present. The kit measures one-and-a-half inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six inches long.

One minifigure is included. The latter is dressed in a Dark Horse hoodie. There are also a couple of accessories, such as a helmet and a wrench. The kit will be priced at $26.99.

2. LEGO Speed Champions BMW M4 GT3 & BMW M Hybrid V8 Race Cars — 76922

LEGO

Featuring a couple of LEGO-reimagined race cars, this set allows you to share in the building and playing experience with those mad about motorsport.

In addition, you don’t need a racing license. The kit is designed for anyone aged nine and up. So you can take to the track and challenge your siblings, friends, or parents to a race. When you have crossed the finish line, you can retire to the pits, and display the duo in your home or office.

This 676-piece LEGO Speed Champions set includes a BMW M4 GT3 and M Hybrid V8 race car. Both models feature details reminiscent of the real-life versions. Each brick-built BMW is dressed in the German marque’s motorsport livery. They also feature diffusers and large rear wings.

But who will pilot these race cars? Well, each has a driver. Two minifigures, replete with helmets, are included. This two-model LEGO Speed Champions set will be priced at $44.99.

3. LEGO Speed Champions Audi S1 e-tron quattro Race Car — 76921

LEGO

Designed for Audi Quattro aficionados aged nine and up, this LEGO Speed Champions set is sure to electrify your collection.

Dressed in Audi Sport’s livery, the LEGO replica of this electric race car looks striking. In addition, the model car features a massive rear wing and a deep rear diffuser. This makes it an eye-catching display piece in your collection.

The set contains one minifigure, replete with a helmet (safety first, right?). A wrench for maintenance is also present.

Comprising of 274 bricks, the LEGO-reimagined Audi S1 e-tron quattro measures two inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches long. The set will be priced at $26.99.

Although each of these LEGO Speed Champions sets was designed for car fanatics aged nine and up, adults can enjoy them, too. Each of them will make for a great display piece in your LEGO Speed Champions collection.