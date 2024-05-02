Best LEGO Star Wars sets of all time: Millennium Falcon, Imperial Star Destroyer & more

We’ve rounded up the best Star Wars-inspired sets ever created by LEGO and where you can buy each of them.

Since LEGO partnered with Lucasfilm to create the LEGO Star Wars theme, LEGO has released myriad spectacular Star Wars-inspired sets. However, there are only a few that can be considered the best. We’ve rounded up the best LEGO Star Wars sets of all time and where you can buy each of them.

1. LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon — 75192

Set ID: 75192

Release date: October 1, 2017

Retirement date: December 31, 2025

Piece count: 7541

Minifigures: 7 + 1 Droid

Age: 16+

MSRP: $849.99

Pros Cons Best LEGO Millennium Falcon to date More minifigures would be welcomed Magnificent detailing Interior could be more detailed Awe-inspiring centerpiece

The quintessential LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon, this LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set is magnificent. It not only sits in the upper echelons of the best LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon sets of all time, but is hands down one of the best Star Wars-inspired kits ever created in the 25 years of LEGO’s collaboration with Lucasfilm on the Star Wars LEGO theme.

There’s much to be said of why this set is so remarkable. The largest brick-built Millennium Falcon to date, this is one of the LEGO sets with the most bricks you can currently buy. In addition, this kit’s jaw-dropping number of pieces click together to create an extremely detailed replica of Han Solo’s iconic starship.

The exterior aesthetic is spot on, with the intricately designed LEGO bodywork featuring myriad details. Among the range of items are a four-minifigure cockpit, replete with a detachable canopy, a concealed blaster cannon, upper and lower laster cannons, interchangeable sensor dishes, a lowering ramp, and landing gear.

Compared to the exterior, the interior, which is accessed via the removable hull panels, isn’t as detailed. However, the construction process of the inside is equally rewarding and there are still a number of neat elements reminiscent of the original Millennium Falcon from the galaxy far, far away.

The main hold are features a seating area, an engineering station, and Dejarik holographic game. The rear compartment comprises the engine room, replete with hyperdrive, a duo of escape pod hatches, and access to the gunnery station.

The ensemble of characters, reimagined in minifigure format, includes Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO. In addition to the original crew, the set ships with the crew members of Star Wars Episode VII and VIII. These include an older Han Solo, Rey, and Finn. A droid figure of BB-8, a couple of buildable Porgs, and a brick-built Mynock are also present.

The completed build measures an impressive 21 inches tall, 23 inches wide, and 33 inches long.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon

This set has been around for some time (to date, seven years, to be precise). However, it’s destined to be retired to the galaxy far, far away at the end of 2025. So, if you haven’t grabbed this kit yet, it’s best to do so sooner rather than later.

It’s a fair bet that this set’s current, pre-retirement price will increase like many other retired LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets that are still in stock. It is pricey, though. With an asking price of $849.99, it’s one of the most expensive LEGO sets you can currently buy. Yet, it is worth every cent.

You can grab this set at LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy.

2. LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest — 75331

LEGO

Set ID: 75331

Release date: October 7, 2022

Retirement date: December 31, 2025

Piece count: 6187

Minifigures: 3

Age: 18+

MSRP: $599.99

Pros Cons Intricate assembly process More minifigures would be welcomed Impressive exterior and interior design Relies on stickers for exterior detailing Looks superb

The Razor Crest is an iconic ship from the Star Wars universe, so to recreate it in brick format is a challenging task. However, although there have been several brick-built Razor Crest models, with this set, LEGO delivered the best to date. It’s the ultimate Star Wars-inspired kit for The Mandalorian fans.

One of the best LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets of all time, this model remains true to the ship featured in the show, with its grey pieces, replete with yellow markings, recreating the exterior aesthetic to a T. Engines, landing gear, side hatches, and a hydraulic rear hatch are also present and correct. This Razor Crest-inspired set measures 19.5 inches wide and 28 inches long.

Article continues after ad

The interior of the ship is just as intricately designed as the outside. Among the myriad items contained inside, there are flight controls, a carbon-freezing chamber, a blaster cabinet, and an escape pod. There are also a host of Easter eggs that reference the series.

Minifigures of The Mandalorian, The Mythrol, and Kuiil are included. A neat addition, a small figure of Grogu and a buildable figure of Blurrg are also present.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest

You can grab LEGO’s spectacular replica of the Razor Crest from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy.

However, it’s worth noting that, although this set’s price has also been cut (by 10%) at Amazon, Best Buy is currently offering this must-have kit at its all-time lowest price. You’d have to be a Plus member for Best Buy’s remarkable deal to apply, though.

3. LEGO Star Wars AT-AT — 75313

LEGO

Set ID: 75313

Release date: November 26, 2021

Retirement date: December 31, 2024

Piece count: 6785

Minifigures: 9

Age: 18+

MSRP: $849.99

Pros Cons Impressive proportions Expensive Rewarding assembly process Future collectible

The first LEGO-reimagined AT-AT made its debut in 2003. Since then, LEGO has introduced a host of kits taking inspiration from this iconic Star Wars vehicle. However, none is as impressive as the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series one released in 2021.

Not only one of the best LEGO Star Wars sets for adult fans of the galaxy far, far away, this brick-built AT-AT is one of the best Star Wars-inspired kits ever created by LEGO. Authentically recreated in LEGO format, this posable AT-AT model’s authentic design and sheer size are impressive. The overall build stands 24.5 inches tall, 10 inches wide, and 28 inches deep.

The set contains a great selection of minifigures. There are General Veers, a Snowtrooper Commander, four Snowtroopers, and a couple of AT-AT pilots. There’s also a minifigure of Luke Skywalker, which you can attach to the model to recreate the iconic scene from the Battle of Hoth.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT

The LEGO Star Wars AT-AT is one of the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets retiring in 2024. So, if you ever wanted to get your hands on this marvelous model, it’s best to do so sooner rather than later. You can grab this set from LEGO, Amazon, or Walmart.

4. LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer — 75252

LEGO

Set ID: 75252

Release date: October 1, 2019

Retirement date: December 31, 2022

Piece count: 4784

Minifigures: 2

Age: 16+

MSRP: $699.99 (when available)

Pros Cons An investment (if you don’t build it, that is) Building process may start feeling repetitive Neat use of LEGO Technic pieces Only two mini figures Great centerpiece

One of the most impressive kits to come from LEGO’s Star Wars theme, the brick-built Imperial Star Destroyer is spectacular, with each piece clicking together to create an accurate replica of the Imperial Star Destroyer from Star Wars: A New Hope.

It’s massive, though. Measuring 17 inches tall, 26 inches wide, and a whopping 43 inches nose to tail, this set, which is one of the largest LEGO sets ever created, overshadows even the largest LEGO Star Wars set you can currently buy. However, thanks to its size, LEGO could incorporate an extensive amount of details to ensure it is a spot-on replica of the ship featured in Episode IV.

The exterior design of this set is inspired. However, it’s what lies beneath that makes this set truly spectacular. For this kit, LEGO designer Henrik Andersen used LEGO Technic pieces to create the skeleton of this set.

As such, although the ship doesn’t really feature a detailed interior (for mini figures, that is), it remains a remarkable sight when lifting up the exterior panels to take a glimpse.

Speaking of minifigures, only two are included. These are an Imperial officer and an Imperial crew member.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer

Although this set is discontinued, there are still a few box-fresh examples available at Amazon. However, you have to be prepared to pay a premium. This set has become an investment (if it remains unopened, that is). Indeed, since its retirement, this kit’s original price has increased by up to 160%. Yet, if you are a LEGO Star Wars collector, it’s worth every cent.

5. LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser — 75367

LEGO

Set ID: 75367

Release date: October 4, 2023

Retirement date: December 31, 2025

Piece count: 5374

Minifigures: 2

Age: 18+

MSRP: $649.99

Pros Cons Spectacular design No interior Rewarding to build Impressive centerpiece

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Clone Wars, this kit is outstanding. A must-have set for Star Wars fans, the exterior detailing of LEGO’s Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser replica is magnificent.

The only real demerit handed to this set is its lack of a detailed interior (there’s no interior at all). This kit was designed to be displayed. However, measuring 43 inches in length and 21 inches wide, you’ll need to free up some space for it. Even so, it’s totally worth it (even if you have to buy a new shelf).

The set includes mini figures of Clone Wars leaders Captain Rex and Admiral Yularen.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser

You can acquire this set from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy.

