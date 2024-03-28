Indiana Jones Easter egg in Han Solo’s origin story reflects Harrison Ford’s legacy

The Indiana Jones franchise may be over and Harrison Ford has hung his lightsaber, but one fan spotted a special Easter egg devoted to the actor’s other iconic character, Han Solo.

One keen-eyed Redditor posted a snapshot of a scene from Solo: A Star Wars Story where Han is in Dryden Vos’ office. Behind Han is a table filled with few trinkets.

While it might seem to just be a bunch of junk at first glance, a closer look reveals one of the trinkets to be the fertility idol from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Article continues after ad

Indiana Jones steals it at the beginning of the movie from a booby-trapped Peruvian temple. According to Reddit fans, it’s not the only Easter Egg that has paid homage to Ford in Star Wars.

In Andor Episode 5, the Shankara stones, which appeared in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, are sitting on a shelf in Luthan Rael’s antique store. Fans also saw another Easter egg in the previous episode that appears to show Indiana Jones’s whip encased in carbonite.

Article continues after ad

Harrison Ford brought to life a few well-known franchise characters in his career with Indiana Jones and Han Solo being the two biggest. But the actor has officially said goodbye to both.

Article continues after ad

Han died in The Force Awakens and a subsequent prequel focused on the character starred actor Alden Ehrenreich in the role.

On the other hand, Ford played the role of Indiana Jones since the franchise’s inception and returned for one final adventure in the 2023 movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.