Best LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon sets of all time

The Millennium Falcon is one of the most iconic starships in the galaxy far, far away. As such, closer to home, here on planet Earth, the LEGO recreations have gained immense adoration among Star Wars fans since the original model was released at the start of the new millennium.

Since then, LEGO has introduced an array of Millennium Falcon models over 24 years. However, only some can be considered the best LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon sets ever created. We have rounded up each and where you can buy them.

1. LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon — 75192

LEGO

A LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set, this is the ultimate LEGO Millennium Falcon. Comprising 7541 pieces, which makes it one of the LEGO sets with the most bricks, this is the most detailed Millennium Falcon ever designed by LEGO. It’s also the largest, with the completed build measuring 21 inches tall, 23 inches wide, and 33 inches long.

Designed for Star Wars fans aged 16 and up, it’s one of the best LEGO Star Wars sets for kids. However, considering everything — the immersive building experience, intricate and authentic detailing, and centerpiece-worthy display status — this kit offers, it is a must-have for adult Star Wars fans.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon

You can purchase this LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set from LEGO or Best Buy. It is expensive, though, with its $849.99 price tag making it one of the most expensive LEGO sets currently available. However, it is well worth every penny.

2. LEGO Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon — 75212

LEGO

Released in 2018, this LEGO Millennium Falcon had a lifespan of 22 months. However, although retired to the galaxy far, far away, it remains one of the best LEGO Millennium Falcons ever, with its distinct color scheme making it special among the kits featured here. At the same time, like most of the latter, it has an intricately designed exterior and interior.

This set comprises 1414 pieces, each of which clicks together to create an accurate replica of the Millennium Falcon. The completed build stands four inches tall, 11 inches wide, and 18 inches long. This set was designed for Star Wars fans aged nine and up.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon

You can acquire this LEGO Millennium Falcon from Amazon. However, it’s worth noting that, like several discontinued kits still available at Amazon, it comes with a premium, with its original asking price of $169.99 having increased by 85% since it was retired in 2020.

3. LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary Millennium Falcon — 75375

LEGO

Although comprising the fewest number of pieces of any LEGO Millennium Falcon featured here, this model is still one of the best as it celebrates the milestone in LEGO Star Wars history. Commemorating 25 years of LEGO Star Wars, this LEGO Millennium Falcon is one of the recently released LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary sets.

As such, the LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary Millennium Falcon is a must-have for LEGO Star Wars collectors aged 18 and up. The kit comprises 921 pieces, each of which clicks together to create a smaller-scale replica that, even for its size, is detailed. The completed model measures five inches tall, seven-and-a-half inches wide, and nine-and-a-half inches long.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary Millennium Falcon

You can buy the LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary Millennium Falcon from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The kit is priced at $84.99.

4. LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon — 75257

LEGO

This LEGO Millennium Falcon can be considered a medium-sized, yet still intricately detailed, version of the model from LEGO’s Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series. Although smaller in scale, this 1353-piece LEGO Star Wars kit’s authentic design is complemented by an array of neat elements reminiscent of the starship from the galaxy far, far away.

In addition, it will still make for a spectacular display piece. This LEGO Millennium Falcon measures five inches tall, 12 inches wide, and 17 inches long. It was designed for Star Wars fans aged nine and up.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon

You can buy this LEGO Millennium Falcon from LEGO, Amazon, or Best Buy. The set is priced at $169.99.

5. LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon — 75105

LEGO

The forebear of the kit mentioned above, this model was released nearly 10 years ago. However, it was only available for 26 months before it was retired in 2017. Yet, for Star Wars fans aged from as young as nine years old, it’s a must-have set, especially considering that, as it’s no longer available, it can be considered a collectible.

This 1330-piece LEGO set features an authentic design and is fitted with fun-filled elements, allowing you to recreate moments from the galaxy far, far away. Interestingly, this model is slightly larger than the model that followed. It measures five inches tall, 12 inches wide, and 18 inches long.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon

This retired set is still available at Amazon. However, it comes at a price. Compared to its pre-retirement price of $149.99, its value has increased by 80%.

