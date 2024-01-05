Most expensive LEGO sets: Star Wars, Icons & more

We have rounded up the most expensive LEGO sets currently available and where you can buy each of them.

There are an array of LEGO sets that have become extremely desirable. However, for most of these, you would have to reach deep into your pockets (or take out a second mortgage, probably). Yup, they are expensive.

Even so, they are worth every cent. Indeed, these kits are detailed to the T. As such, each promises an immersive building and playing experience. As they should when you consider their price tags. But what’s more, each of these sets is worthy of centerpiece status.

Indeed, this list of the most expensive LEGO sets kicks off with kits priced exactly the same — to the cent. So, to determine which set should be placed higher up on the list, we calculated the price per piece of each. Yup, math was involved.

1. LEGO Star Wars AT-AT — 75313

LEGO

A sure-fire future collectible, the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT tops the list of the most expensive LEGO sets currently available. This LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set is priced at $849.99, tying with the second kit on this list. The latter is, spoiler alert, also inspired by the galaxy far, far away.

However, the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT places first owing to the price you pay per each of this set’s 6785 pieces. The amount? 138.41 cent, if our math is correct.

Designed for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up, this kit is highly desirable. It’s tremendously detailed, with an array of authentic elements reminiscent of the original.

To name but a few features, the LEGO-reimagined AT-AT’s head, replete with a cockpit, and legs are posable, making it a great display piece. The LEGO replica stands 24.5 inches tall, nine-and-a-half inches wide, and 27 inches long. What’s more, its hatches can be opened to reveal the vast interior space.

As its an AT-AT, it should surely have weaponry, and there are loads. The kit features rotating cannons, cannons with realistic recoil action, and a bomb-drop hatch. Two speeder bikes are also included.

The set features nine minifigures. There are General Veers, a Snowtrooper Commander, a quartet of Snowtroopers, and two AT-AT drivers. In addition, the minifigure of Luke Skywalker can be attached to the AT-AT (via a line with a hook) to replicate the scene from the Battle of Hoth.

2. LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon — 75192

LEGO

Desirable, isn’t it? Indeed. What Star Wars fan wouldn’t want to add this LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series kit to their collection? It comes at a price, though — $849.99, to be precise.

But is it worth it? Yes, every cent. The LEGO-reimagined Millennium Falcon is a must-have kit for Star Wars fans aged 16 and up.

Comprising 7541 pieces, the set is exquisitely detailed. Indeed, it is the most detailed Millennium Falcon replica LEGO has ever created. It’s also one of the biggest.

The LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon measures 21 inches tall, 23 inches wide, and a whopping 33 inches nose to tail. Thanks to its sheer size and intricate detailing, it is undoubtedly worthy of centerpiece status.

Among many other items, the kit features an array of compartments, each filled to the brim with unique elements. The exterior is equipped with a cockpit, removable hull panels, a lowering boarding ramp, seven landing legs, sensor dishes, and weapons. The list goes on.

The main hold area features seating, an engineering station, and a Dejarik holographic game. The rear compartment comprises of the engine room, escape pod hatches and more. There is also a gunnery station.

In addition, the whole crew is present. There are minifigures of Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO. There’s more, though. Minifigures of Older Han Solo, Rey, and Finn are also included. There is also a figure of BB-8, a duo of buildable Porgs, and a buildable Mynock.

3. LEGO Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 — 42146

LEGO

Priced at $699.99, the LEGO-reimagined Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 is the most expensive LEGO Technic set currently available. Although featuring the fewest pieces (2883) of any kit on this list, this set is by no means not worth its asking price.

This LEGO Technic kit is loaded with realistic features. The most notable of these is that you can operate it from your smartphone by using LEGO’s CONTROL+ app (you’ll have to be aged 18 and up, though). That’s cool. What’s more, the kit ships with a duo of smart hubs and six large motors. You will have to buy the dozen AA batteries separately, though.

Measuring a whopping 39 inches tall, 11 inches wide, and 43 inches long, the LEGO Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 is one of the largest LEGO Technic models ever produced. So, not only does it offer a rewarding building and fun-filled playing experience, but it will also look cool on display.

4. LEGO Icons Titanic — 10294

LEGO

The Titanic is arguably the most famous ocean liner to ever sail the sea, even if it had a disastrous maiden journey. It is an icon. Of course, then it’s no wonder that a replica would become a part of LEGO’s Icons collection.

Comprising of a whopping 9090 bricks, this 1:200 scale model of the Titanic is brimming with historically accurate features. Indeed, the LEGO-reimagined Titanic remains faithful to the original.

The brick-built ship is designed in three sections, with the cross sections revealing the intricate details of the interior. There are the first-class dining room, a grand staircase, a boiler room, and cabins from the different passenger classes. There are also reading and smoking lounges, and a swimming pool.

The exterior features the Titanic’s iconic bridge, lifeboats, and a cargo crane, among many other authentic elements. There are also 300 portholes. In addition, you can turn the propellers to see the piston engines turn.

Priced at $679.99, this LEGO-exclusive kit is the most expensive LEGO Icons set currently available. However, considering the challenging yet rewarding building experience offered by this set and how beautiful it will look on display, it is well worth every cent.

The LEGO Icons Titanic measures 53 inches bow to stern, six inches wide, and stands 17.5 inches tall. A display stand to support each section is included.

5. LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser — 75367

LEGO

The third and by no means last LEGO Star Wars set to make this list comes in the shape of the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser. A LEGO exclusive, this set is sure to become a collectible in the future. It is, after all, part of LEGO’s Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series.

Priced at $649.99, this set, which we listed as one of the best LEGO Star Wars gifts for adults, is a must-have for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up. It offers an immersive building experience and, when you’ve done clicking together the bricks, it will look magnificent as a centerpiece on a shelf. You will have to make some space, though.

The LEGO-reimagined Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser measures 43 inches nose to tail, 21 inches wide, and 12.5 inches tall. However, thanks to its sheer size and number of bricks (5374), it it is extremely detailed and packed with features.

The LEGO replica is equipped with recognizable elements, from the command bridge to the hangar. What’s more the latter contains a brick-built scale model of a Republic Gunship. Minifigures of Clone Wars leader Captain Rex and Admiral Yularen are included.

6. LEGO Icons Eiffel Tower — 10307

LEGO

A flagship model in LEGO’s Travel & History series, the LEGO Icons Eiffel Tower is arguably one of the most sought-after LEGO Icons sets in recent years. Designed for adults aged 18 and up, this kit promises an exceedingly immersive building experience. Considering the latter and its exquisite aesthetics, it’s undoubtedly worth its $629.99 price tag.

What’s more, building this 10001-piece replica of the iconic landmark closely follows the construction process of the original. When the four-section assembly is completed, the LEGO Icons Eiffel Tower stands a whopping 58.5 inches tall, and 22.5 inches wide and deep. It truly is an impressive piece.

Staying faithful to the French icon, this 360-degree model features accurate decor, along with the arches, supports, cross bracing, and railings of the original. But that’s not all.

The kit is equipped with three observation platforms, elevators with cabling, and Gustave Eiffel’s private office at the top. There’s even a broadcast tower, replete with the French flag.

7. LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest — 75331

LEGO

This LEGO Star Wars kit placed first on our list comprising of the best LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector’s Series sets of all time. It’s no wonder why. This LEGO-reimagined The Razor Crest features an intricately designed exterior and interior.

Priced at $599.99, the LEGO replica of Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin’s armored shuttle comprises 6187 bricks. It measures nine inches tall, 19.5 inches wide, and 28 inches nose-to-tail.

The kit features a detachable escape pod, a duo of side hatches, removable engines, and a cargo compartment. There is also a weapons cabinet and minifigure-size carbon-freezing chamber inside.

Minifigures of The Mandalorian, The Mythrol, and Kuiil are included. A Grogu figure and a buildable Blurgg figure are also present. The set is designed for adults aged 18 and up.

LEGO has become an investment — no doubt about it. Over the years, a host of LEGO sets have become extremely sought-after, with each of these fetching top dollar on the second-hand market. Of course, most of these sets were, when still available, so priced that you’d have to reach deep into your pockets.

The same goes for the kits listed above. Yes, they are expensive. But, oh, they are so worth it. They are undoubtedly desirable. But will they become collectible? A fair bet would be that they will. You’ll probably have to keep them in their boxes, though.

But LEGO is made for enjoying and each of these kits promises an immersive building experience that will keep you preoccupied for hours on end. There are even some that, when you’ve finished clicking together their bricks, will provide a grin-inducing playing experience. But what’s more, each set will look great when displayed as a centerpiece in your home or office.

