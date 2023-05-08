How to watch Nintendo’s Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launch event stream: Date, start time, more

Nintendo has announced that it will be hosting a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-launch stream the night before the release of the game. Here is everything you need to know about the stream, when it’s on, and how to access it.

Just a few days out from the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the hype is well and truly on the way. As one of Nintendo’s major flagship franchises, it is always a special time for the Japanese gaming company when a new Zelda is released.

To celebrate the launch of Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo will be hosting a pre-launch celebration stream, one that will include new footage, behind-the-scenes interviews, and much more.

For those wanting to know how and when to watch this stream, continue reading for Dexerto’s full rundown on all the details.

When is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-launch celebration stream?

The Tears of the Kingdom livestream will be on May 11, starting at 6:45pm PT. It is unclear how long it will go for, but there is a good chance it will end up being roughly an hour or so.

The official Nintendo of America Twitter account has posted all the details online for when the stream will be airing. “Get ready Legend of Zelda fans! We will be hosting a special livestream leading up to the Nintendo midnight launch of the Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.”

How to watch the Tears of the Kingdom pre-launch celebration stream?

As well as revealing the time, Nintendo has also already released the link to the stream so that when the clock strikes Tears of the Kingdom pre-launch celebration time, fans can hop straight on.

For those interested, the link for the upcoming stream can be found by clicking here.

For the time being, it’s unclear if this celebration will be shared across Twitch, YouTube, or other platforms as well. But we’ll be sure to update you here if that changes.

