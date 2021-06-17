Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 pre-order guide – where to buy & price

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2’s release window was announced at Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct. The new trailer revealed Link’s next journey will make its debut on the Switch in 2022. Here is how you can pre-order the wildly-anticipated sequel right now.

After originally being teased in 2019, Nintendo finally lifted the veil on Breath of the Wild’s sequel during its E3 2021 conference. An exciting new trailer gave fans their first look at the mind-blowing sequel.

During the digital conference, BOTW Director Eiji Aonuma also confirmed that the title would be hitting stores in 2022. While there is still a lot we don’t know about, you can actually pre-order the game right now.

Contents

Where to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Like previous Legend of Zelda titles, fans will have a variety of ways they can pre-order the Breath of the Wild sequel. Almost every major retailer now sells digital codes which can be redeemed on the handheld console.

Nintendo will, of course, also offer the game digitally through its eShop, which has the added benefit of preloading. Fans wanting to play the game as soon as possible should probably go this route when it’s available as they will be able to pre-load the game before its release date.

Collectors will no doubt want the physical version, especially when the inevitable collector’s edition is announced. Below we will break down where you can currently pre-order BOTW 2

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 digital pre-orders:

US

UK

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 physical pre-orders:

US

UK

Will Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 have a collector’s edition?

At the time of writing, there hasn’t been any official information about a collector’s edition. However, based on all previous Zelda titles, it’s almost certain Breath of the Wild 2 will have a snazzy limited edition.

Fans looking to score the CE version should keep their eyes peeled. Once it’s announced, stores will more than likely take pre-orders for the special edition – and they will no doubt sell out fast!

We will continue to update this hub as soon are more information is revealed. With the game set for a 2022 release, we will have quite a while to wait.