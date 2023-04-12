How to watch new Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer – Start time, what to expect, more

The third official trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is dropping, so here are all the details from its start time to what you can expect to see.

It has been years since players saw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild premiered on the Switch in 2017, but the fanbase and its excitement for the upcoming sequel has not dwindled. Nintendo re-ignited that passion when it announced a new installment, Tears of the Kingdom.

From its initial announcement in 2019 and then its first official trailer in 2021, fans have been speculating about the new gameplay or story features they can expect. While Tears of the Kingdom will be set in the same Hyrule that Breath of the Wild took place in, a lot will have changed since then.

There have been two official trailers and various Nintendo Direct showcases depicting Tears of the Kingdom and its take on Hyrule, with the game itself is releasing next month. It turns out that Nintendo has one more final trailer up their sleeve set to release in a livestream before Tears of the Kingdom drops.

When to watch new Tears of the Kingdom trailer

The final trailer for Tears of the Kingdom will be dropping on Thursday, April 13 at 7 AM PT | 10 AM ET. Nintendo sent out an official announcement Tweet on April 12.

Nintendo did not specify whether or not the trailer would be gameplay or story related in their announcement.

Where to watch new Tears of the Kingdom trailer

The trailer will be livestreamed on Nintendo‘s official YouTube channel. The stream is already counting down to the trailer reveal and you can see it here below.

What to expect from new Tears of the Kingdom trailer

Since this Tears of the Kingdom trailer will be the final one to drop prior to the game’s release on May 12, it will likely include a bit of story, new gameplay features, or a mix of both. The last look at the upcoming Zelda title Nintendo offered was during a ten-minute feature showcasing new gameplay abilities rather than focusing on any elements of the plot.

This trailer will not be as long by any means, but its shorter duration and status as the final pre-release trailer could mean a good amount of important features will be condensed into the few minutes to get players ready. We are hoping to see more of Link’s abilities and a closer look at what he will be facing.

We will keep fans posted on any new developments. Make sure to follow all of our Tears of the Kingdom coverage here.