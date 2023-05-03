Reggie Fils-Aime channels Taken when discussing leaked Tears of the Kingdom ROM

Former Nintendo President Reggie Fils-Aimé channeled Taken when discussing the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ROM leak.

The new Legend of Zelda game launches in less than two weeks but fans are already ducking and dodging spoilers on the web.

This is the result of the game’s leaked ROM file making its way online. And because of the leak, some have even been able to play the experience early with PC emulators.

Of course, the litigation-happy Nintendo will likely throw the full weight of its legal team at whoever is found to be responsible. But anyone sharing early gameplay or screenshots should think twice about their actions, especially now that it seems ex-Nintendo executive Reggie Fils-Aimé is also on the lookout.

Article continues after ad

Tears of the Kingdom leak gets Reggie Fils-Aime’s attention

Earlier today, a Twitter user – who’s since deactivated their account – posted a photo of their TV screen with Tears of the Kingdom loaded onto their Switch’s dashboard.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé saw the tweet and responded with a quote from Liam Neeson’s character in Taken.

It did not take long for the original poster to delete the tweet, private their account, then, ultimately, deactivate. Fils-Aimé isn’t letting the user off that easily, however. The industry veteran has since added a screenshot of the original post to his own Twitter thread, as seen in the tweet below:

Article continues after ad

Needless to say, those looking forward to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would do well to avoid the leaks at all costs. Sharing the leaks, or even proof that one has access to them, clearly isn’t the best idea, either.

Fortunately, the wait for the full release will end in just a few days, with the Breath of the Wild sequel set to release on Friday, May 12.