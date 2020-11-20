 What Mythic items should top laners buy in League of Legends Season 11? - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

What Mythic items should top laners buy in League of Legends Season 11?

Published: 20/Nov/2020 8:04

by Andrew Amos
Divine Sword Irelia and Warlord Shen in League of Legends
Riot Games

Share

League Season 11

The top lane, like mid lane, is one of the most diverse roles in League of Legends. With an abundance of tanks, bruisers, mages, and assassins, there’s a lot of Mythics to choose from in the new Season 11 item shop. We’ve got you covered with the right ones you should grab.

The League of Legends Season 11 item rework is arguably the biggest change in the game’s history. Over half of the shop has been overhauled entirely, and basically nothing is the same as it once was.

The biggest change in the item rework was the introduction of Mythic items. You can only buy one of the ultra-powerful items every game, so you have to make the right call.

Thankfully, if you’re struggling to get the right Mythic for your favorite top laner, we’ve got you covered right here. No matter if you play tanks, bruisers, mages, or assassins up on the island, you can give yourself the best possible chance of winning by grabbing the recommended Mythics below.

Sunfire Aegis

Sunfire Aegis in League of Legends Season 11

Sunfire Aegis is probably the best Mythic in the game right now, even after it was hotfixed. It has turned all tank champions into mage-assassin-brawler-fighter-marksman champions, not just Ornn.

Immolate gives tank champions amazing wave clear just by standing in the minion wave. Then, at full stacks, they also get enhanced auto attacks which burn their target for tons of damage based on their own maximum health. It’s the ultimate tank item.

There’s pretty much no reason to bother building any other Mythic in the game if you’re planning on going a tanky build. No matter what champion you play, if you’re going to front line and need the resistances, Sunfire Aegis is your must-have.

Champions:

  • Malphite
  • Shen
  • Ornn
  • Maokai
  • Any tank top laner

When to buy: If you plan on being a front-line tank, Sunfire Aegis is your best choice. It’s so good in all situations.

Trinity Force

Trinity Force in League of Legends Season 11

Trinity Force is still the go-to on-hit item in the top lane. The Spellblade passive remains, although the build path has changed up ⁠— quite possibly for the better.

Sure, the new Sheen doesn’t give mana anymore which can lead to issues for some champions in lane. However, the build path is a lot more clear, and each component gives meaningful stats for top laners ⁠— Hearthbound Axe for AD and attack speed, and Kindlegem for health and haste.

If your champion can take advantage of the enhanced auto attack spellblade damage, Trinity Force is as strong as it was before Season 10.

Champions:

  • Irelia
  • Wukong
  • Fiora
  • Jax
  • Yorick
  • Camille

When to buy: If you have enhanced auto-attacks and use on-hit abilities, Trinity Force is your friend. You can choose to actually take this item second and rush the non-Mythic Blade of the Ruined King or Ravenous Hydra instead depending on your matchup.

Riftmaker

Riftmaker in League of Legends Season 11

Want to build the new Liandry’s but your champion doesn’t need that much mana? Or maybe they utilize auto attacks more than abilities, and you want raw true damage over just magic penetration? Riftmaker is your best bet.

This item is basically an AP top laners dream. No longer do you have to struggle against magic resist stacking tanks ⁠— taking Riftmaker and Sorcerer’s Shoes is enough to break through anyone in the laning phase. Plus, you only get stronger as the game goes on with the magic pen Mythic passive.

An often overlooked component of Riftmaker is its omnivamp as well. This ensures that AP top laners can stay in lane longer, and even survive through a huge teamfight, with the new healing on abilities.

Champions:

  • Akali
  • Kayle
  • Mordekaiser
  • Teemo
  • Rumble

When to buy: Riftmaker is a solid pickup for any AP top laner that doesn’t have mana issues, no matter the matchup.

Eclipse

Eclipse in League of Legends Season 11

We’ve mentioned Eclipse in all but one of our Mythic item guides, and it’s for a good reason. This lethality item can seemingly do anything ⁠— no matter if you’re an AD assassin, bruiser, or duelist.

The lethality is a good pickup against squishier opponents, bringing your physical damage ever closer to being true. However, the passive effect is why everyone picks this up. Between the shield, movement speed buff, and additional damage, it can change the tides of battle.

Plus, it’s also got omnivamp for sustain, which is a big win for certain champions who may not have gotten the most out of the old lifesteal mechanics.

Champions:

  • Jayce
  • Kled
  • Rengar
  • Riven

When to buy: Eclipse thrives against squishier top laners where lethality is King. However, there’s still room to buy it against tanks if you have no other option.

Stridebreaker

Stridebreaker in League of Legends Season 11

Stridebreaker is an interesting item with only a few select champions that can truly use it effectively. It’s got a gapcloser, a slow, and a movement speed buff, which makes it great for melee champions chasing down targets.

Those who can use it effectively reap big rewards. Champions with huge executes like Darius and Garen love Stridebreaker because it allows them to secure their full combo without hope of their enemies escaping during the two-second slow.

The range is also decently large on the lunge despite being categorized as “short distance,” so if you’re up against a hard kiting composition, you can use Stridebreaker to kneecap any pesky targets.

Champions:

  • Darius
  • Sett
  • Garen

When to buy: Stridebreaker is good for AD melee champions who are struggling to get on top of their enemies and need a bit of chase down and sticking power.

Other options

Divine Sunderer (Nasus, Gangplank, Urgot, Illaoi): Divine Sunderer is a tankier version of Trinity Force, but with added benefits. The hybrid penetration Mythic passive is very strong on mixed-damage champions like Nasus, and you don’t waste money on stats you don’t need like attack speed. Win-win.

Goredrinker (Aatrox, Renekton): Goredrinker utilizes the old Ravenous Hydra passive, however, it only has its place on a select few champions. The healing on active is nice, but the best part about Goredrinker is the extra damage you get for missing health. If you like living on the edge, pick it up.

Renekton in League of Legends
Riot Games
Goredrinker gets stronger the lower health your champion is, which means managing it is crucial.

Kraken Slayer (Quinn, Lucian, Vayne): Kraken Slayer is pretty much the default marksman item outside of bot lane, and you’ll need it in top lane to bust through all the tanks.

Hextech Rocketbelt (Kennen, Sylas, Vladimir): For those AP champions that need just a little bit more mobility, Rocketbelt is the way to go. There’s no point getting Riftmaker if you can’t get in range to do damage.

Call of Duty

CoD Mobile November 19 patch notes: Knights Divided Event, more

Published: 20/Nov/2020 5:40

by Brad Norton
Call of Duty Mobile

Share

Call of Duty Mobile

The latest Call of Duty Mobile update has just been deployed as the new Knights Divided event, fresh Seasonal Challenges, and various high-tier rewards take center stage in the November 19 patch notes.

Another CoD Mobile patch has been made available as Season 12 continues strong with tons for the community to see and do. While ongoing events are always in focus, the biggest event of the Season is now in play.

Knights Divided is the featured addition in this update, though there’s still plenty more to digest. Seasonal Challenges will be taking up a good amount of your time if you want the rarest rewards in the game.

From when you can jump into fresh additions over the next week, to what incoming content you need to look out for, here’s everything there is to know about the November 19 update.

Knights Divided CoD Mobile event

You’ll have a choice to make when you next load into CoD Mobile. Ghost, Captain Price, and many of your favorite characters are battling it out with Mace and the Knights. You’re forced into picking and fighting for a side for the next 15 days.

“Every 24 hours a new territory will surface, with only one territory open at a time,” the developers confirmed. You’ll have to complete various tasks at each territory to earn points for your chosen faction. Once time comes to an end, the faction with the most points claims that territory. 

Participating will unlock a ton of unique rewards throughout the event as well. There are over a dozen items to grab for yourself, ranging from the Razorback Ruby variant to the Elite PMC.

A full list of events taking place over the next week in CoD Mobile can be found below.

  • 11/11 – 11/22 ~ Going Dark TDM (MP)
  • 11/11 – 11/22 ~ Hardcore Collection (MP)
  • 11/18 – 11/24 ~ Secondary School Playlist (MP)
  • 11/18 ~ Two New Seasonal Challenges
  • 11/20 – 11/26 ~ Fight Against the Clock Playlist (MP)
  • 11/20 – 12/04 ~ Knights Divided Featured Event (MP)
  • 11/23 – 12/01 ~ 10v10 Collection (MP)
  • 11/25 – 12/03 ~ Hackney Yard 24/7 (MP)

Seasonal CoD Mobile Challenges

CoD Mobile rewards
Call of Duty Mobile
One of the Seasonal Challenge rewards in the latest update.

Two new Seasonal Challenges are dropping with this new update. Total Savage is the first and it features six unique components. You’ll need to claim all sorts of killstreak medals to claim Rare rewards and of course, a serving of Battle Pass XP.

Next up is the eight-part Prime Loadout Challenge. This one is for Battle Royale players and you’ll need to swap your weapons on the fly to get it done. Four exclusive items along with even more XP can be grabbed through this Challenge.

We’re still early into Season 12, but that doesn’t mean Season 13 information won’t be coming soon. The developers outlined that it’s “way too early” for any future announcements just yet, but keep your eyes peeled over the next few weeks as the current Season begins to wind down.