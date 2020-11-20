What Mythic items should top laners buy in League of Legends Season 11? - Dexerto

The top lane, like mid lane, is one of the most diverse roles in League of Legends. With an abundance of tanks, bruisers, mages, and assassins, there’s a lot of Mythics to choose from in the new Season 11 item shop. We’ve got you covered with the right ones you should grab.

The League of Legends Season 11 item rework is arguably the biggest change in the game’s history. Over half of the shop has been overhauled entirely, and basically nothing is the same as it once was.

The biggest change in the item rework was the introduction of Mythic items. You can only buy one of the ultra-powerful items every game, so you have to make the right call.

Thankfully, if you’re struggling to get the right Mythic for your favorite top laner, we’ve got you covered right here. No matter if you play tanks, bruisers, mages, or assassins up on the island, you can give yourself the best possible chance of winning by grabbing the recommended Mythics below.

Sunfire Aegis

Sunfire Aegis is probably the best Mythic in the game right now, even after it was hotfixed. It has turned all tank champions into mage-assassin-brawler-fighter-marksman champions, not just Ornn.

Immolate gives tank champions amazing wave clear just by standing in the minion wave. Then, at full stacks, they also get enhanced auto attacks which burn their target for tons of damage based on their own maximum health. It’s the ultimate tank item.

There’s pretty much no reason to bother building any other Mythic in the game if you’re planning on going a tanky build. No matter what champion you play, if you’re going to front line and need the resistances, Sunfire Aegis is your must-have.

Champions:

Malphite

Shen

Ornn

Maokai

Any tank top laner

When to buy: If you plan on being a front-line tank, Sunfire Aegis is your best choice. It’s so good in all situations.

Trinity Force

Trinity Force is still the go-to on-hit item in the top lane. The Spellblade passive remains, although the build path has changed up ⁠— quite possibly for the better.

Sure, the new Sheen doesn’t give mana anymore which can lead to issues for some champions in lane. However, the build path is a lot more clear, and each component gives meaningful stats for top laners ⁠— Hearthbound Axe for AD and attack speed, and Kindlegem for health and haste.

If your champion can take advantage of the enhanced auto attack spellblade damage, Trinity Force is as strong as it was before Season 10.

Champions:

Irelia

Wukong

Fiora

Jax

Yorick

Camille

When to buy: If you have enhanced auto-attacks and use on-hit abilities, Trinity Force is your friend. You can choose to actually take this item second and rush the non-Mythic Blade of the Ruined King or Ravenous Hydra instead depending on your matchup.

Riftmaker

Want to build the new Liandry’s but your champion doesn’t need that much mana? Or maybe they utilize auto attacks more than abilities, and you want raw true damage over just magic penetration? Riftmaker is your best bet.

This item is basically an AP top laners dream. No longer do you have to struggle against magic resist stacking tanks ⁠— taking Riftmaker and Sorcerer’s Shoes is enough to break through anyone in the laning phase. Plus, you only get stronger as the game goes on with the magic pen Mythic passive.

An often overlooked component of Riftmaker is its omnivamp as well. This ensures that AP top laners can stay in lane longer, and even survive through a huge teamfight, with the new healing on abilities.

Champions:

Akali

Kayle

Mordekaiser

Teemo

Rumble

When to buy: Riftmaker is a solid pickup for any AP top laner that doesn’t have mana issues, no matter the matchup.

Eclipse

We’ve mentioned Eclipse in all but one of our Mythic item guides, and it’s for a good reason. This lethality item can seemingly do anything ⁠— no matter if you’re an AD assassin, bruiser, or duelist.

The lethality is a good pickup against squishier opponents, bringing your physical damage ever closer to being true. However, the passive effect is why everyone picks this up. Between the shield, movement speed buff, and additional damage, it can change the tides of battle.

Plus, it’s also got omnivamp for sustain, which is a big win for certain champions who may not have gotten the most out of the old lifesteal mechanics.

Champions:

Jayce

Kled

Rengar

Riven

When to buy: Eclipse thrives against squishier top laners where lethality is King. However, there’s still room to buy it against tanks if you have no other option.

Stridebreaker

Stridebreaker is an interesting item with only a few select champions that can truly use it effectively. It’s got a gapcloser, a slow, and a movement speed buff, which makes it great for melee champions chasing down targets.

Those who can use it effectively reap big rewards. Champions with huge executes like Darius and Garen love Stridebreaker because it allows them to secure their full combo without hope of their enemies escaping during the two-second slow.

The range is also decently large on the lunge despite being categorized as “short distance,” so if you’re up against a hard kiting composition, you can use Stridebreaker to kneecap any pesky targets.

Champions:

Darius

Sett

Garen

When to buy: Stridebreaker is good for AD melee champions who are struggling to get on top of their enemies and need a bit of chase down and sticking power.

Other options

Divine Sunderer (Nasus, Gangplank, Urgot, Illaoi): Divine Sunderer is a tankier version of Trinity Force, but with added benefits. The hybrid penetration Mythic passive is very strong on mixed-damage champions like Nasus, and you don’t waste money on stats you don’t need like attack speed. Win-win.

Goredrinker (Aatrox, Renekton): Goredrinker utilizes the old Ravenous Hydra passive, however, it only has its place on a select few champions. The healing on active is nice, but the best part about Goredrinker is the extra damage you get for missing health. If you like living on the edge, pick it up.

Kraken Slayer (Quinn, Lucian, Vayne): Kraken Slayer is pretty much the default marksman item outside of bot lane, and you’ll need it in top lane to bust through all the tanks.

Hextech Rocketbelt (Kennen, Sylas, Vladimir): For those AP champions that need just a little bit more mobility, Rocketbelt is the way to go. There’s no point getting Riftmaker if you can’t get in range to do damage.