One LoL item is so powerful it can wipe out both teams at the same time

One League of Legends item is so powerful it can completely wipe out both teams at the same time, netting two pentakills almost instantaneously.

League of Legends hosts a wealth of items to pick and choose from. Items are a core component of the game, and will significantly change how your champion plays and fairs in combat. They often dictate what your character excels in, and most champions have a specific item build they want.

This is even more so when you take into account that legendary items generally have special bonuses that grant them even more power than their components. These can range from dealing bonus damage to slows or even active items that grant powerful effects.

One powerful item is the beloved Statikk Shiv. Originally removed from the game, the reprised item came back in full force. Balance changes have toned down the item a fair bit, but the item is still wreaking havoc, as demonstrated by this ridiculous clip.

When the user of Statikk Shiv gets a takedown on an opponent, it sends out chain lightning to shock any enemy nearby, chaining to an infinite amount of targets as long as there’s something to hit. This effect can also proc off of itself, so under the right circumstances, it can get really out of hand.

That’s exactly what happened here, where Statikk Shiv continuously procced off of deaths, completely decimating both teams.

If you look closely, Renata uses her ultimate on Vayne, which causes her to attack her own team, killing Veigar. This procs Statikk Shiv, which chains between both teams, dealing ridiculous amounts of damage.

What results is the complete annihilation of both teams, all through insane amounts of chain lightning spreading between all 10 champions, and their minions. And because Vayne was the holder of Statikk Shiv, she gets a pentakill for her team, while Renata gets a pentakill for her team, since she ulted Vayne.

