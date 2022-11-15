TFT patch 12.22 notes: Double Treasure Dragon, mega tank buffs

TFT patch 12.22 — the final update for Dragonlands — is now here. Riot lets their hair down for these last patches, and this is no exception. The developers are sending Set 7 out with a bang by adding a second Treasure Dragon, buffing tanks, and more.
It’s time to say goodbye to the Dragonlands and welcome to the Spatulopolis as Teamfight Tactics transitions from Set 7 to Set 8. TFT patch 12.22 is the sendoff for the mythical expansion as the game moves into a new superhero-inspired frontier.
Riot does like to shake things up for the final update of each set though, and TFT Set 7 is no different. The last patch will include some shenanigans, including a second Treasure Dragon round, mega tank buffs to both damage and resistances, and some chase trait changes.
Here’s everything you need to know about TFT patch 12.22 as it goes live on November 16, 2022.
What’s changed in TFT patch 12.22?
Second Treasure Dragon added at wolves
What could be better than one Treasure Dragon? Multiple. After the mechanic opened up plenty of player agency, Riot is doubling the fun with a second Treasure Dragon to replace the wolves PvE round at Stage 3-7.
Players will be offered one of either the regular, Order, or Chaos Dragons. It can vary from the one typically offered at Stage 4-7, or be the same — there’s no real rules.
To compensate for the increased amount of chosen items from these PvE rounds though, players will get fewer items from orbs across the game.
Tanks get big buffs, Riot cranks up chase traits
Riot isn’t trying to blow up the TFT meta for the final patch. However as Dragons continue to decimate ranked games, the developers are giving the regular units something to fight back with. If you’re a big fan of beefy frontlines, it’s extra good news.
TFT patch 12.22 includes a swathe of tank buffs. Every frontline unit in the game is basically getting adjusted, whether it be bonus damage, reduced mana, or increased tankiness. This is on top of some reroll carry buffs for Lillia, Volibear, and even Zeri and Sylas.
You can find the full TFT patch 12.22 notes below, courtesy of Riot.
TFT patch 12.22 notes
Champions
Tier 1
Leona
- Solar Barrier damage reduction: 30/40/60 ⇒ 35/45/70
Malphite
- Attack damage: 70 ⇒ 80
- Attack speed: 0.5 ⇒ 0.6
Nasus
- Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 30/90
Sejuani
- Mana: 50/90 ⇒ 25/75
- Warrior’s Wrath max health damage ratio: 5% ⇒ 6%
Taliyah
- Flowing Volley damage: 145/215/325 ⇒ 160/240/380
Wukong
- Attack damage: 55 ⇒ 65
- Armor and magic resist: 40 ⇒ 45
Tier 2
Braum
- Attack damage: 70 ⇒ 85
Jax
- Counter Strike damage: 200/300/550 ⇒ 225/350/750
Lillia
- Attack damage: 40 ⇒ 50
- Armor and magic resist: 40 ⇒ 50
- Attack speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
Qiyana
- Attack damage: 50 ⇒ 55
- Mana: 40/100 ⇒ 30/90
Rell
- Iron Bond damage: 150/225/400 ⇒ 160/240/440
Twitch
- Blast Potion attack damage ratio: 120% ⇒ 160%
Tier 3
Diana
- Attack damage: 50 ⇒ 55
- Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 30/90
Nomsy
- Attack range: 3 ⇒ 4
- Tristana attack damage bonus: 35/50/80 ⇒ 50/75/120
Rakan
- Attack damage: 45 ⇒ 55
Sylas
- Mana: 70/140 ⇒ 60/120
- Petricite Burst damage: 110/170/240 ⇒ 140/200/320
Volibear
- Relentless Storm third attack bonus magic damage: 115/170/240 ⇒ 110/165/300
Zeri
- Watershock Laser damage: 225/325/475 ⇒ 275/375/525
Tier 4
Hecarim
- Health: 900 ⇒ 1000
- Onslaught of Shadows damage: 150/250/1200 ⇒ 200/300/1500
Jayce
- Mercurial Justice transformation damage: 275/350/900 ⇒ 300/400/1500
- Mercurial Justice transformation bonus armor and magic resist: 45 ⇒ 40
- Mercurial Judgement second cast center damage: 375/500/1500 ⇒ 400/550/2000
- Mercurial Judgement second cast AOE damage: 125/175/650 ⇒ 225/275/1200
- Mercurial Judgement healing: 150/210/550 ⇒ 100/150/500
Nilah
- Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 0/50
Traits
Lagoon
- The 1000 Seastone Stacks secret rewards now drops at 700 Stacks instead
Mage
- Ability power modifier: 80/105/135/170 ⇒ 80/105/135/195
Ragewing
- Attack speed: 50/100/150/275% ⇒ 50/100/150/325%
Whispers
- Stacking attack damage and ability power: 1/3/6 ⇒ 1/3/7
Augments
Preparation
- No longer works on summoned units or non-Champions (Target Dummy, Nomsy Trainers, Jade Statues, etc.)
Systems
Treasure Dragon
- A second Treasure Dragon has replaced the Wolves PvE round!
- This Treasure Dragon can be any of the 3 Treasure Dragon variants. The two Treasure Dragons that you see can be different, or the same.
- Items from orbs have been reduced by 2 to compensate for the increased item count from Treasure Dragons.