TFT patch 12.22 notes: Double Treasure Dragon, mega tank buffs

TFT patch 12.22 ⁠— the final update for Dragonlands ⁠— is now here. Riot lets their hair down for these last patches, and this is no exception. The developers are sending Set 7 out with a bang by adding a second Treasure Dragon, buffing tanks, and more.

It’s time to say goodbye to the Dragonlands and welcome to the Spatulopolis as Teamfight Tactics transitions from Set 7 to Set 8. TFT patch 12.22 is the sendoff for the mythical expansion as the game moves into a new superhero-inspired frontier.

Riot does like to shake things up for the final update of each set though, and TFT Set 7 is no different. The last patch will include some shenanigans, including a second Treasure Dragon round, mega tank buffs to both damage and resistances, and some chase trait changes.

Here’s everything you need to know about TFT patch 12.22 as it goes live on November 16, 2022.

Riot Games Now there’s two Treasure Dragons thanks to TFT patch 12.22’s fun changes to send off Set 7.

What’s changed in TFT patch 12.22?

Second Treasure Dragon added at wolves

What could be better than one Treasure Dragon? Multiple. After the mechanic opened up plenty of player agency, Riot is doubling the fun with a second Treasure Dragon to replace the wolves PvE round at Stage 3-7.

Players will be offered one of either the regular, Order, or Chaos Dragons. It can vary from the one typically offered at Stage 4-7, or be the same ⁠— there’s no real rules.

To compensate for the increased amount of chosen items from these PvE rounds though, players will get fewer items from orbs across the game.

Tanks get big buffs, Riot cranks up chase traits

Riot isn’t trying to blow up the TFT meta for the final patch. However as Dragons continue to decimate ranked games, the developers are giving the regular units something to fight back with. If you’re a big fan of beefy frontlines, it’s extra good news.

TFT patch 12.22 includes a swathe of tank buffs. Every frontline unit in the game is basically getting adjusted, whether it be bonus damage, reduced mana, or increased tankiness. This is on top of some reroll carry buffs for Lillia, Volibear, and even Zeri and Sylas.

Riot Games It’s time to get your Eep! on with Lillia buffs for Dragonlands’ final update.

You can find the full TFT patch 12.22 notes below, courtesy of Riot.

TFT patch 12.22 notes

Champions

Tier 1

Leona

Solar Barrier damage reduction: 30/40/60 ⇒ 35/45/70

Malphite

Attack damage: 70 ⇒ 80

Attack speed: 0.5 ⇒ 0.6

Nasus

Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 30/90

Sejuani

Mana: 50/90 ⇒ 25/75

Warrior’s Wrath max health damage ratio: 5% ⇒ 6%

Taliyah

Flowing Volley damage: 145/215/325 ⇒ 160/240/380

Wukong

Attack damage: 55 ⇒ 65

Armor and magic resist: 40 ⇒ 45

Tier 2

Braum

Attack damage: 70 ⇒ 85

Jax

Counter Strike damage: 200/300/550 ⇒ 225/350/750

Lillia

Attack damage: 40 ⇒ 50

Armor and magic resist: 40 ⇒ 50

Attack speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

Qiyana

Attack damage: 50 ⇒ 55

Mana: 40/100 ⇒ 30/90

Rell

Iron Bond damage: 150/225/400 ⇒ 160/240/440

Twitch

Blast Potion attack damage ratio: 120% ⇒ 160%

Tier 3

Diana

Attack damage: 50 ⇒ 55

Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 30/90

Nomsy

Attack range: 3 ⇒ 4

Tristana attack damage bonus: 35/50/80 ⇒ 50/75/120

Rakan

Attack damage: 45 ⇒ 55

Sylas

Mana: 70/140 ⇒ 60/120

Petricite Burst damage: 110/170/240 ⇒ 140/200/320

Volibear

Relentless Storm third attack bonus magic damage: 115/170/240 ⇒ 110/165/300

Zeri

Watershock Laser damage: 225/325/475 ⇒ 275/375/525

Tier 4

Hecarim

Health: 900 ⇒ 1000

Onslaught of Shadows damage: 150/250/1200 ⇒ 200/300/1500

Jayce

Mercurial Justice transformation damage: 275/350/900 ⇒ 300/400/1500

Mercurial Justice transformation bonus armor and magic resist: 45 ⇒ 40

Mercurial Judgement second cast center damage: 375/500/1500 ⇒ 400/550/2000

Mercurial Judgement second cast AOE damage: 125/175/650 ⇒ 225/275/1200

Mercurial Judgement healing: 150/210/550 ⇒ 100/150/500

Nilah

Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 0/50

Traits

Lagoon

The 1000 Seastone Stacks secret rewards now drops at 700 Stacks instead

Mage

Ability power modifier: 80/105/135/170 ⇒ 80/105/135/195

Ragewing

Attack speed: 50/100/150/275% ⇒ 50/100/150/325%

Whispers

Stacking attack damage and ability power: 1/3/6 ⇒ 1/3/7

Augments

Preparation

No longer works on summoned units or non-Champions (Target Dummy, Nomsy Trainers, Jade Statues, etc.)

Systems

Treasure Dragon