TFT Patch 10.21b notes: Divine & Shiv nerfs, Akali changes, more - Dexerto

TFT Patch 10.21b is here, and you can finally stop forcing Warwick. Well, maybe… Divine and Statikk Shiv have taken a beating on the B-Patch, alongside other potent mechanics like Adept, Akali, and Locket of the Iron Solari.

If you played on the first half of TFT Patch 10.21, we hope you were lucky enough to highroll Warwick every game. Riot has added emergency changes to nerf the ultra-strong Divine-Warwick-Statikk Shiv combo on October 20 in TFT Patch 10.21b.

It comes after Divine was given an overhaul in the earlier update, giving the trait near-unstoppable power, even if it was temporary. Statikk Shiv also received huge damage buffs in TFT Patch 10.21.

TFT Patch 10.21B is now live (Patch Notes will be updated soon).

Adept: ⬇️

Divine Damage Reduction: ⬇️

Divine True Damage: ⬇️

Akali: ⬇️

Locket: ⬇️

Statikk Shiv: ⬇️ Details here: https://t.co/LaUcBpBpQ9 pic.twitter.com/lNeF9lAMk7 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) October 20, 2020

Divine-Warwick-Shiv no more after Divine, Shiv nerfs

While Warwick as a champion wasn’t touched ⁠— Riot believes he’s not OP generally ⁠— the two components that made him the best champion in TFT were: Divine and Statikk Shiv.

Divine is losing 10% of its true damage conversion and damage reduction, down from 50% to 40%. This should make Divine units more vulnerable, while also making regular counters like Vanguard more effective.

Shiv, on the other hand, is losing one of its conditions for bonus damage: crowd control. Shiv will now only deal bonus damage to shielded targets, not shielded or CC’d ones. This means Warwick can’t chain bonus damage constantly unless they have a shield from Janna, Locket of the Iron Solari, or Keeper buff.

These changes should help curb the power of the Divine-Warwick-Shiv combo. It might not be dead ⁠— it’s still a powerful interaction ⁠— but it’s harder to pull off.

Adept, Akali, Locket also nerfed in TFT Patch 10.21b

In case you were unsure, there were actually more things to TFT than just Divine, Warwick, and Statikk Shiv ⁠— not that you’d know after playing this latest patch. Adept, Akali, and Locket of the Iron Solari have also been overperforming in some capacity, and so they’re getting nerfed.

Read more: TFT Fates battle pass details

Adept is losing some of its attack speed slow at all levels, down 0.5 seconds at two and three units, and a whole second at four.

Akali is losing some of her carry potential at three-star with a decrease in her spell damage. Locket of the Iron Solari will now give a weaker shield from one to three-star too, down 50 early, and 100 late.

Between these and the Divine changes, the game should be in a much healthier state ahead of TFT Patch 10.22. You can find the full patch notes below.

TFT Patch 10.21b notes