TFT patch 11.23 early notes: Double-Up mode release, Innovator buffs, more

TFT patch 11.23 is on its way ⁠— the first major balance update of TFT Set 6 is expected to be a smaller one than previous sets, with the release of the Double-Up Labs mode and a neat buff to Innovators headlining the changes. We’ve got the patch notes right here.

Players have settled in with TFT Set 6 and the consensus is clear ⁠— it’s one of the best, if not the best, set release in Teamfight Tactics history. From the Hextech Augments system, to the balancing of all the new champions and traits, players haven’t been too vocal in their complaints.

However, Riot are always tinkering with the system, and in TFT patch 11.23, change will be coming; the newest TFT Labs mode, Double-Up, is coming with co-op play, while Innovator buffs have been teased.

Here’s what we know about TFT patch 11.23, coming on November 17 update.

When is TFT patch 11.23?

TFT patch 11.23 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, November 17, perfectly on time. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 11.23?

New TFT lab Double-Up finally brings co-op mode to autobattler

After two weeks of testing on the PBE after TFT Set 6 went live, the autobattler’s second Labs mode is ready to hit live servers on patch 11.23. Named Double-Up, it’s the first true co-op experience in Teamfight Tactics, letting players pair up with friends in a 2v2v2v2 format.

You will share a HP pool with your partner, meaning you both need to stay winning if you want to find success. Thankfully, you can help each other out, with Assist Armories and the Rune of Allegiance allowing you to give each other items, champions, and other boosts.

Plus, you can even fight for each other. Your team will jump over to your partner’s board to assist them if you finish your combat quickly.

It’s a vastly different experience to just regular Teamfight Tactics, but that was to be expected from TFT’s first ever co-op mode.

Innovator gets neat buff with bigger, badder dragon

Innovator has been one of the more popular compositions in TFT Set 6 so far, especially given its flexibility. Players do love pushing for the big 7 Innovator Dragon buff though ⁠— bigger is always better ⁠— but it’s been relatively underwhelming.

Riot are looking to increase the fantasy of the Prismatic trait by making the Innovator Dragon “much more impactful”, says developer ‘Kent’.

We're listening to the request of the Innovator Supreme @Deis1k and making the Hextech Dragon's Ability feel MUCH more impactful. New gameplay, visual, and sound effects coming in Patch 11.23 pic.twitter.com/iiukZhKkm8 — Kent (@kentwuhoo) November 10, 2021

New gameplay, visual, and sound effects are coming in TFT patch 11.23. A clip of gameplay shows the Dragon stunning enemies on cast, and it’s also immune to crowd control. Full details, however, will be revealed when the update launches.

Players shouldn’t expect too much else in terms of balancing though. Riot have stated they’re happy with the state of the game (hence no B-patch), so it won’t be a mega patch unlike those after other set releases.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.23 early notes below (h/t [email protected]).

TFT patch 11.23 notes

Labs

Double-Up

New Labs game mode added: Double-Up

Traits

Innovator