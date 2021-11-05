League of Legends, Valorant now available on Epic Games Store in new Riot partnership

You can now play League of Legends, Valorant, and more through the Epic Games Store, with Riot partnering with the developer to offer their titles outside of their own launchers for the first time. Here’s how you can play your favorite Riot titles from the Epic client.

Want to have all your favorite Riot titles like League of Legends and Valorant in one place? In a new partnership with Epic Games, you’ll be able to boot them all through the Fortnite giant’s own digital store.

There is a caveat to the partnership ⁠— all the titles will still boot through Riot’s combined launcher, which released earlier in 2021.

However, for those consolidating their game libraries, it’ll make it easier to have everything in one place.

Time to start a RIOT. 👀 Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics are now available on the Epic Games Store! Read more: https://t.co/afyb1Yfpav pic.twitter.com/kGEuQogIW7 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) November 4, 2021

“Riot Games is one of the world’s best developers and creators of groundbreaking entertainment franchises,” Steve Allison said, Vice President and General Manager of the Epic Games Store.

“We’re excited they’ve chosen to partner with us to bring their titles to millions of new players through the Epic Games Store.”

For now, Riot Games’ League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Valorant, and Legends of Runeterra are available on the Epic Games Store ⁠— all for free.

Future titles like the upcoming fighting game Project L, the long-awaited MMORPG, and independently-developed Riot Forge games like the Ruined King title may also be offered in the future.

How to play Riot titles through Epic launcher

You can easily download the four available Riot titles on the Epic Games Store. If you want to play them, here’s how.

Open the Epic Games Store. Look up your Riot title of choice: League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Valorant, and Legends of Runeterra are currently available. Click the blue “Get” button to ‘buy’ the game (all games are free). After ‘buying’ the game, hit Install. This will install the Riot Games launcher if you haven’t downloaded it already, before downloading the individual game. Press Play and you’re good to go!

Despite being offered as a standalone title, Teamfight Tactics still boots through the League client. However, all the other games will be accessible with just a couple of clicks from the Epic Games Store.