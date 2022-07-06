League of Legends patch 12.13 notes: Nilah release, major Gwen & Sivir changes

Andrew Amos . 14 hours ago

League of Legends patch 12.13 is on its way ⁠— albeit slightly delayed from the usual schedule. It’ll be worth the wait for most though: two big overhauls to Gwen and Sivir headline the changes, along with the Star Guardian event. Here’s the patch notes.

Riot’s going on holiday, but the League of Legends updates aren’t quite stopping. While there’ll be a bit of a break before LoL patch 12.13 rolls around, the wait should be well worth it.

If you’re a Sivir or Gwen player, you will have major overhauls to appreciate. Both should act as substantial buffs for each champion to the general population. A number of other underperforming characters are also in Riot’s mind for the update.

Plus the biggest event of the year, Star Guardian, is finally due to launch ⁠— and that also means new champion Nilah is on her way.

It’s a big update, so we’ve got the full rundown of LoL patch 12.13 here, including the patch notes.

Riot Games Nilah is jumping into League of Legends in LoL patch 12.13.

When is LoL patch 12.13?

League of Legends patch 12.13 is primed to go live on July 13, 2022. This is a week later than the usual fortnightly schedule to accommodate for Riot’s summer holiday. There will be a LoL patch 12.12b to help tide players over in the interim.

The thirteenth major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10AM AEST, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Here’s the key timings:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

Riot Games LoL patch 12.13 is full of buffs for burst champions following the durability update.

What’s changing in LoL patch 12.13?

Nilah, the Joy Unbound, released

If you’re still recovering from the launch of Bel’Veth, then we’re sorry but Nilah is already on her way in LoL patch 12.13.

The bot lane skirmisher is the first dedicated melee carry made for Summoner’s Rift’s south side. She thrives in the late game with her team buffing her up with heals and shields — replicating the favor with her passive.

Her kit also features a number of other interesting mechanics, including lost experience mitigation and more. You can read up on all things Nilah here.

Riot Games Nilah is set to bring a wave of innovation to League of Legends’ bot lane.

Gwen overhaul trades late-game dominance for early power

The biggest changes expected for LoL patch 12.13 are for the Hallowed Seamstress, Gwen. The top laner has been undergoing a bit of a crisis ⁠— too good in pro play, but too hard to play in lower elos. Adaptations to her kit have dragged her across Summoner’s Rift, and it’s all a bit muddled.

Riot are trying to increase her skill floor a bit without extending the ceiling too much though by giving her a helping hand in the early game. Things like farming will be a lot easier thanks to new interactions in her kit, but it comes with a late-game burst trade-off.

The changes are geared towards moving Gwen back to the top lane full-time, so if you’re a jungler be mindful of that.

Riot Games Gwen is receiving a major overhaul in LoL patch 12.13.

Plenty of buffs to burst champions affected by durability update

The majority of LoL patch 12.13 are centered around bringing burst champions back into the fold after the durability update ⁠— but to not revert the changes that were made.

“We’re targeting non-burst buffs for burst-oriented champs ⁠— which will increase burst some amount on account of snowballing a bit more,” lead designer Matt ‘Phroxzon’ Leung-Harrison told players.

Read More: League devs pleased with durability update but considering further changes

This includes buffs to Lethality items to help assassins, while picks like Evelynn, Fiddlesticks, Renekton, Vex, and even Taliyah are also primed for buffs. Most of these buffs either increase their consistent DPS output or their utility.

Currently, only Corki and Volibear are penciled in for nerfs. The two meta stables are being cut across the board, with Corki’s rockets being hit slightly while Volibear’s jungle clear will be a bit slower.

Riot Games Corki is being nerfed after dominating League’s mid lane for a lot of Season 12.

You can find the full LoL patch 12.13 notes below. The update is set to go live on July 13, 2022.

LoL patch 12.13 notes

Champions

Corki

E: Gatling Gun

AD ratio: 10% ⇒ 15%

R: Missile Barrage

Damage: 90/125/160 (+15/45/75% AD)(+20% AP) ⇒ 80/115/150 (+15/45/75% AD)(+12% AP)

Elise

Base stats

Base health: 625 ⇒ 650

Health growth: 107 ⇒ 109

Armor: 27 ⇒ 30

Q (Human): Neurotoxin

Base damage: 40/70/100/130/160 ⇒ 40/75/110/145/180

Evelynn

Passive: Demon Shade

Heal per second: 15-75 ⇒ 15-150 Total healing unchanged



W: Allure

Magic resist shred: 25/27.5/30/32.5/35% ⇒ 35/37.5/40/42.5/45%

R: Last Caress

Now sets passive on a 1.25 second cooldown

Fiddlesticks

Q: Terrify

Fear duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds ⇒ 1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25 seconds

R: Crowstorm

Total damage: 625/1125/1625 (+225% AP) ⇒ 750/1250/1750 (+250% AP)

Galio

Q: Winds of War

Max health damage per tick: 2% (+0.66% AP) ⇒ 2.5% (+1% AP)

Gwen

Base stats

Health regen growth: 0.55 ⇒ 0.9

Q: Snip Snip!

Damage per snip: 9/12/15/18/21 (+5% AP) ⇒ 10/14/18/22/26 (+5% AP)

Final snip damage: 45/60/75/90/105 (+25% AP) ⇒ 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP)

Center snip: 100% true damage ⇒ 75% true damage

Now deals 75% damage to minions

Minions below 20% health take 1000% bonus damage instead of reduced damage

W: Hallowed Mist

Bonus resistances: 12/14/16/18/20 (+5% AP) ⇒ 17/19/21/23/25 (+7% AP)

Duration: 5 seconds ⇒ 4 seconds

E: Skip ‘n Slash

Bonus magic damage: 10 (+15% AP) ⇒ 15 (+20% AP)

Bonus range: 50 ⇒ 75

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 seconds ⇒ 13/12.5/12/11.5/11 seconds

Cooldown refund: 50% ⇒ 25/35/45/55/65%

R: Needlework

Damage per needle: 30/55/80 (+8% AP) ⇒ 35/65/95 (+10% AP)

Recast now resets after one second, regardless of damaging an enemy champion

Karthus

Base stats

Armor: 18 ⇒ 21

Health growth: 101 ⇒ 110

Kled

Q: Bear Trap on a Rope

Bonus AD ratio: 60% (120% Q2) ⇒ 65% (130% Q2)

W: Violent Tendencies

Cooldown: 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds ⇒ 11/9.5/8/6.5/5 seconds

Master Yi

Base stats

Attack range: 125 ⇒ 175

Q: Alpha Strike

New: When Alpha Strike ends, choose the direction you want to appear at relative to your target

W: Meditate

Cooldown: 28 seconds ⇒ 9 seconds

Mana cost: 50 ⇒ 40 + 6% max mana per second

New: Damage reduction during the first 0.5 seconds of Meditate is 90%

Damage reduction now always lingers for 0.5 seconds after Meditate ends

Olaf

Base stats

Health regen: 8.5 ⇒ 6.5

Health regen growth: 0.9 ⇒ 0.6

Passive: Berserker Rage

Maximum bonus attack speed: 40-100% ⇒ 60-100%

Q: Undertow

Mana cost: 40/45/50/55/60 ⇒ 50/55/60/65/70

Renekton

R: Dominus

Added 10% bonus AD ratio to damage

Sivir

Base stats

Mana: 325 ⇒ 300

Mana growth: 50 ⇒ 40

Mana regen: 1.6 ⇒ 1.2

Mana regen growth: 0.18 ⇒ 0.16

Attack damage: 63 ⇒ 58

Attack damage growth: 3 ⇒ 3.3

Base health: 632 ⇒ 600

Attack speed growth: 1.6% ⇒ 2%

Passive: Fleet of Foot

Duration: Flat 2 seconds ⇒ Decays over 1.5 seconds

Flat movement speed gain: 45-60 ⇒ 55-70

Q: Boomerang Blade

Base damage: 35/50/65/80/95 ⇒ 25/40/55/70/85

Total AD ratio: 70/85/100/115/130% ⇒ 80/85/90/95/100%

Cooldown: 7 seconds ⇒ 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

Cast time: 0.25 seconds ⇒ 0.25-0 seconds (scaling with attack speed)

Now scales with crit chance with up to 50% bonus damage

Mana cost: 70/80/90/100/110 ⇒ 55/60/65/70/75

Missile speed: 1350 ⇒ 1450 outward, 1200 inward

W: Ricochet

Buff duration: 3 attacks ⇒ 4 seconds

Now gives 20/25/30/35/40% bonus attack speed

Max bounces: Infinite ⇒ 8 per ricochet

Can now bounce back to targets that have already been hit, once per target. Will find new targets first.

Total AD scaling: 30/45/60/75/90% ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50%

Now deals 80% damage to minions

Bounce range: 450 ⇒ 500

Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 60

Bounce missile speed: 700 ⇒ 1000

E: Spell Shield

Removed Mana refund

Now heals Sivir for 60/65/70/75/80% total AD + 50% AP

Now procs Fleet of Foot passive

Cooldown: 22/19/16/13/10 seconds ⇒ 22/20/18/16/14 seconds

R: On The Hunt

Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds ⇒ 100/85/70 seconds

Removed bonus attack speed

Removed initial movement speed burst Movement speed for Sivir and allies unchanged

Duration: 8 seconds ⇒ 8/10/12 seconds

Now refreshes on recently-damaged takedown

Auto attacks during the Hunt reduce Sivir’s basic ability cooldowns by 0.5 seconds

Taliyah

Q: Threaded Volley

Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 ⇒ 45/65/85/105/125

Mana cost: 60/65/70/75/80 ⇒ 55/60/65/70/75

Bonus monster damage: 30 ⇒ 25

Empowered Q now stuns monsters

R: Weaver’s Wall

No longer goes on cooldown when Taliyah damages wards or traps

Vex

Q: Mistral Bolt

Cooldown: 9/8/7/6/5 seconds ⇒ 8/7/6/5/4 seconds

AP ratio: 60% ⇒ 70%

Volibear

Q: Thundering Smash

Movement speed: 10/14/18/22/26% ⇒ 8/12/16/20/24%

Base damage: 20/40/60/80/100 ⇒ 10/30/50/70/90

W: Frenzied Maul

Bonus health ratio: 6% ⇒ 5%

Base damage: 10/35/60/85/110 ⇒ 5/30/55/80/105

E: Sky Splitter

Max health damage: 11/12/13/14/15% ⇒ 9/10/11/12/13%

Non-champion damage cap: 750 ⇒ 650

Items

Divine Sunderer

Sheen damage: 12% max health ⇒ 6% max health (+125% base AD)

Heal: 6% melee / 3% ranged ⇒ 65% of premitigation damage

Duskblade of Draktharr

Additional Mythic Passive added: 5 movement speed per Legendary item

Eclipse

Ranged damage proc: 6% max health ⇒ 3% max health

Additional Mythic Passive added: 5 movement speed per Legendary item

Prowler’s Claw