League of Legends patch 12.13 notes: Nilah release, major Gwen & Sivir changes

League of Legends patch 12.13 is on its way — albeit slightly delayed from the usual schedule. It’ll be worth the wait for most though: two big overhauls to Gwen and Sivir headline the changes, along with the Star Guardian event. Here’s the patch notes.
Riot’s going on holiday, but the League of Legends updates aren’t quite stopping. While there’ll be a bit of a break before LoL patch 12.13 rolls around, the wait should be well worth it.
If you’re a Sivir or Gwen player, you will have major overhauls to appreciate. Both should act as substantial buffs for each champion to the general population. A number of other underperforming characters are also in Riot’s mind for the update.
Plus the biggest event of the year, Star Guardian, is finally due to launch — and that also means new champion Nilah is on her way.
It’s a big update, so we’ve got the full rundown of LoL patch 12.13 here, including the patch notes.
When is LoL patch 12.13?
League of Legends patch 12.13 is primed to go live on July 13, 2022. This is a week later than the usual fortnightly schedule to accommodate for Riot’s summer holiday. There will be a LoL patch 12.12b to help tide players over in the interim.
The thirteenth major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10AM AEST, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.
Here’s the key timings:
- 3AM PT (NA)
- 5AM GMT (EUW)
- 3AM CET (EUNE)
- 8AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL patch 12.13?
Nilah, the Joy Unbound, released
If you’re still recovering from the launch of Bel’Veth, then we’re sorry but Nilah is already on her way in LoL patch 12.13.
The bot lane skirmisher is the first dedicated melee carry made for Summoner’s Rift’s south side. She thrives in the late game with her team buffing her up with heals and shields — replicating the favor with her passive.
Her kit also features a number of other interesting mechanics, including lost experience mitigation and more. You can read up on all things Nilah here.
Gwen overhaul trades late-game dominance for early power
The biggest changes expected for LoL patch 12.13 are for the Hallowed Seamstress, Gwen. The top laner has been undergoing a bit of a crisis — too good in pro play, but too hard to play in lower elos. Adaptations to her kit have dragged her across Summoner’s Rift, and it’s all a bit muddled.
Riot are trying to increase her skill floor a bit without extending the ceiling too much though by giving her a helping hand in the early game. Things like farming will be a lot easier thanks to new interactions in her kit, but it comes with a late-game burst trade-off.
The changes are geared towards moving Gwen back to the top lane full-time, so if you’re a jungler be mindful of that.
Plenty of buffs to burst champions affected by durability update
The majority of LoL patch 12.13 are centered around bringing burst champions back into the fold after the durability update — but to not revert the changes that were made.
“We’re targeting non-burst buffs for burst-oriented champs — which will increase burst some amount on account of snowballing a bit more,” lead designer Matt ‘Phroxzon’ Leung-Harrison told players.
This includes buffs to Lethality items to help assassins, while picks like Evelynn, Fiddlesticks, Renekton, Vex, and even Taliyah are also primed for buffs. Most of these buffs either increase their consistent DPS output or their utility.
Currently, only Corki and Volibear are penciled in for nerfs. The two meta stables are being cut across the board, with Corki’s rockets being hit slightly while Volibear’s jungle clear will be a bit slower.
You can find the full LoL patch 12.13 notes below. The update is set to go live on July 13, 2022.
LoL patch 12.13 notes
Champions
Corki
E: Gatling Gun
- AD ratio: 10% ⇒ 15%
R: Missile Barrage
- Damage: 90/125/160 (+15/45/75% AD)(+20% AP) ⇒ 80/115/150 (+15/45/75% AD)(+12% AP)
Elise
Base stats
- Base health: 625 ⇒ 650
- Health growth: 107 ⇒ 109
- Armor: 27 ⇒ 30
Q (Human): Neurotoxin
- Base damage: 40/70/100/130/160 ⇒ 40/75/110/145/180
Evelynn
Passive: Demon Shade
- Heal per second: 15-75 ⇒ 15-150
- Total healing unchanged
W: Allure
- Magic resist shred: 25/27.5/30/32.5/35% ⇒ 35/37.5/40/42.5/45%
R: Last Caress
- Now sets passive on a 1.25 second cooldown
Fiddlesticks
Q: Terrify
- Fear duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds ⇒ 1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25 seconds
R: Crowstorm
- Total damage: 625/1125/1625 (+225% AP) ⇒ 750/1250/1750 (+250% AP)
Galio
Q: Winds of War
- Max health damage per tick: 2% (+0.66% AP) ⇒ 2.5% (+1% AP)
Gwen
Base stats
- Health regen growth: 0.55 ⇒ 0.9
Q: Snip Snip!
- Damage per snip: 9/12/15/18/21 (+5% AP) ⇒ 10/14/18/22/26 (+5% AP)
- Final snip damage: 45/60/75/90/105 (+25% AP) ⇒ 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP)
- Center snip: 100% true damage ⇒ 75% true damage
- Now deals 75% damage to minions
- Minions below 20% health take 1000% bonus damage instead of reduced damage
W: Hallowed Mist
- Bonus resistances: 12/14/16/18/20 (+5% AP) ⇒ 17/19/21/23/25 (+7% AP)
- Duration: 5 seconds ⇒ 4 seconds
E: Skip ‘n Slash
- Bonus magic damage: 10 (+15% AP) ⇒ 15 (+20% AP)
- Bonus range: 50 ⇒ 75
- Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 seconds ⇒ 13/12.5/12/11.5/11 seconds
- Cooldown refund: 50% ⇒ 25/35/45/55/65%
R: Needlework
- Damage per needle: 30/55/80 (+8% AP) ⇒ 35/65/95 (+10% AP)
- Recast now resets after one second, regardless of damaging an enemy champion
Karthus
Base stats
- Armor: 18 ⇒ 21
- Health growth: 101 ⇒ 110
Kled
Q: Bear Trap on a Rope
- Bonus AD ratio: 60% (120% Q2) ⇒ 65% (130% Q2)
W: Violent Tendencies
- Cooldown: 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds ⇒ 11/9.5/8/6.5/5 seconds
Master Yi
Base stats
- Attack range: 125 ⇒ 175
Q: Alpha Strike
- New: When Alpha Strike ends, choose the direction you want to appear at relative to your target
W: Meditate
- Cooldown: 28 seconds ⇒ 9 seconds
- Mana cost: 50 ⇒ 40 + 6% max mana per second
- New: Damage reduction during the first 0.5 seconds of Meditate is 90%
- Damage reduction now always lingers for 0.5 seconds after Meditate ends
Olaf
Base stats
- Health regen: 8.5 ⇒ 6.5
- Health regen growth: 0.9 ⇒ 0.6
Passive: Berserker Rage
- Maximum bonus attack speed: 40-100% ⇒ 60-100%
Q: Undertow
- Mana cost: 40/45/50/55/60 ⇒ 50/55/60/65/70
Renekton
R: Dominus
- Added 10% bonus AD ratio to damage
Sivir
Base stats
- Mana: 325 ⇒ 300
- Mana growth: 50 ⇒ 40
- Mana regen: 1.6 ⇒ 1.2
- Mana regen growth: 0.18 ⇒ 0.16
- Attack damage: 63 ⇒ 58
- Attack damage growth: 3 ⇒ 3.3
- Base health: 632 ⇒ 600
- Attack speed growth: 1.6% ⇒ 2%
Passive: Fleet of Foot
- Duration: Flat 2 seconds ⇒ Decays over 1.5 seconds
- Flat movement speed gain: 45-60 ⇒ 55-70
Q: Boomerang Blade
- Base damage: 35/50/65/80/95 ⇒ 25/40/55/70/85
- Total AD ratio: 70/85/100/115/130% ⇒ 80/85/90/95/100%
- Cooldown: 7 seconds ⇒ 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
- Cast time: 0.25 seconds ⇒ 0.25-0 seconds (scaling with attack speed)
- Now scales with crit chance with up to 50% bonus damage
- Mana cost: 70/80/90/100/110 ⇒ 55/60/65/70/75
- Missile speed: 1350 ⇒ 1450 outward, 1200 inward
W: Ricochet
- Buff duration: 3 attacks ⇒ 4 seconds
- Now gives 20/25/30/35/40% bonus attack speed
- Max bounces: Infinite ⇒ 8 per ricochet
- Can now bounce back to targets that have already been hit, once per target. Will find new targets first.
- Total AD scaling: 30/45/60/75/90% ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50%
- Now deals 80% damage to minions
- Bounce range: 450 ⇒ 500
- Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 60
- Bounce missile speed: 700 ⇒ 1000
E: Spell Shield
- Removed Mana refund
- Now heals Sivir for 60/65/70/75/80% total AD + 50% AP
- Now procs Fleet of Foot passive
- Cooldown: 22/19/16/13/10 seconds ⇒ 22/20/18/16/14 seconds
R: On The Hunt
- Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds ⇒ 100/85/70 seconds
- Removed bonus attack speed
- Removed initial movement speed burst
- Movement speed for Sivir and allies unchanged
- Duration: 8 seconds ⇒ 8/10/12 seconds
- Now refreshes on recently-damaged takedown
- Auto attacks during the Hunt reduce Sivir’s basic ability cooldowns by 0.5 seconds
Taliyah
Q: Threaded Volley
- Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 ⇒ 45/65/85/105/125
- Mana cost: 60/65/70/75/80 ⇒ 55/60/65/70/75
- Bonus monster damage: 30 ⇒ 25
- Empowered Q now stuns monsters
R: Weaver’s Wall
- No longer goes on cooldown when Taliyah damages wards or traps
Vex
Q: Mistral Bolt
- Cooldown: 9/8/7/6/5 seconds ⇒ 8/7/6/5/4 seconds
- AP ratio: 60% ⇒ 70%
Volibear
Q: Thundering Smash
- Movement speed: 10/14/18/22/26% ⇒ 8/12/16/20/24%
- Base damage: 20/40/60/80/100 ⇒ 10/30/50/70/90
W: Frenzied Maul
- Bonus health ratio: 6% ⇒ 5%
- Base damage: 10/35/60/85/110 ⇒ 5/30/55/80/105
E: Sky Splitter
- Max health damage: 11/12/13/14/15% ⇒ 9/10/11/12/13%
- Non-champion damage cap: 750 ⇒ 650
Items
Divine Sunderer
- Sheen damage: 12% max health ⇒ 6% max health (+125% base AD)
- Heal: 6% melee / 3% ranged ⇒ 65% of premitigation damage
Duskblade of Draktharr
- Additional Mythic Passive added: 5 movement speed per Legendary item
Eclipse
- Ranged damage proc: 6% max health ⇒ 3% max health
- Additional Mythic Passive added: 5 movement speed per Legendary item
Prowler’s Claw
- Additional Mythic Passive added: 5 movement speed per Legendary item