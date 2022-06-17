New League of Legends champion Nilah teased: Abilities, release date

Riot aren’t easing up on the League of Legends champion teasers, with the developers hinting at a “mysterious” bot lane champion coming in Season 12 named Nilah. Here’s what we know about Champion 161, including who they are and when they’ll drop.

League of Legends Season 12 is starting with a glut of champion releases and teasers. First Zeri, then Renata Glasc and Bel’Veth — now a new non-traditional bot laner is on the cards named Nilah.

In a role where marksmen rule, this “mysterious” new champion has the real chance to shake up the meta. Here’s what we know so far.

Advertisement

Who is Nilah, League’s “mysterious” bot lane champion?

Not much was known about League of Legends “mysterious” bot lane champion, but that changed on June 17 when we finally learned her name – Nilah.

Riot shared a quick 10-second teaser on socials showing someone walking by the water with a blue hue at their feet. This is likely to be Nilah — as confirmed by the official Facebook account — who we’ve been waiting for.

The waters of life flow on forever. Whose story will they tell? From distant shores, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/CfpbxHpF6h — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 16, 2022

Before now, developer Ryan ‘Reav3’ Mireles shared a small snippet of their background during the Season 12 launch livestream.

He described them as a “very mysterious, non-traditional bot lane champion we’ll be whipping out later this year.”

Advertisement

A series of hands laid out in an artistic spiral with deep blues and purples. It’s got a big Ionian vibe to it, which will be interesting given there’s not many bot laners from Ionia ⁠— Xayah is (technically) about the only one.

However, anything related to their kit ⁠— outside of the fact they’ll be non-traditional, which typically means not a marksman ⁠— remains to be seen.

The related segment begins at 7:55.

On April 18, Reav3 shared some new lore on the apparent melee-focused bot laner. A tussle in “Oyster Bill’s Oyster Shack” revealed some characteristics players can expect when the unique marksman lands.

Advertisement

Known for their joyous laughter, the marksman is a “stranger from the land of a thousand colors” across the seas from Runeterra. They presumably fight with a water-based ability kit seeing as they left “strange glowing puddles all over the place” while creating a mist effect during battle.

Aside from their laughter, “the sound of splashing water” was heavily connected to the new marksman.

Nilah release date in League of Legends

All we know about League’s non-traditional bot lane champion is that they’ll be released in Season 12 sometime in 2022. Given the teasers are rolling out now though, players likely won’t have to wait long.

Advertisement

We will keep you updated with the latest on this mysterious champion as Riot drops more info.