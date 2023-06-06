League of Legends patch 13.12 early notes: Enchanter & ADC nerfs, Nasus, GP Ryze buffs
League of Legends patch 13.12 brings nerfs to many enchanters and certain ADCs, in particular Yuumi and Zeri. A few top laners also receive a buff in this patch, except for Gragas who has been nerfed.
The next update for League of Legends, patch 13.12, sees several ADCs and enchanter supports receiving nerfs. Alongside them, items such as Ardent Censer, Bloodthirster, Galeforce, and Imperial Mandate are also receiving nerfs, resulting in an even bigger power decline.
Not all ADCs are being nerfed in this patch, however, Kai’sa, Ashe, and Sivir gaining buffs, as well as certain top laners receiving some bonuses also.
Before the full update comes into effect, brush up on everything in LoL Patch 13.12 below.
When does LoL Patch 13.12 go live?
League of Legends Patch 13.12 is expected to go live on June 15, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.12 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 13.12 for your server:
- 3AM PT (NA)
- 5AM GMT (EUW)
- 3AM CET (EUNE)
- 8AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL patch 13.12?
Yuumi and Zeri nerfs
Yuumi and Zeri have been dominating higher-level play in League of Legends for quite some time. The dynamic duo has plagued professional play up until MSI, where Yuumi was disabled due to her mid-scope update. It seems that Riot has caught wind of their resurgence, and will be swiftly swatting the pair with the nerf bat.
Support and ADC item nerfs
On top of the nerfs to Yuumi and Zeri, the ADC and enchanter class are being nerfed as a whole. Several commonly run items for the classes are being nerfed, as well as a couple of systems that benefitted the bot lane carries.
League of Legends patch 13.12 notes
Champions
Ashe
- Buffs coming soon
Gangplank
- Buffs coming soon
Gragas
- Nerfs coming soon
Kai’sa
- Buffs coming soon
Kha’Zix
- Nerfs coming soon
Kog’Maw
- Nerfs coming soon
K’Sante
- Nerfs coming soon
Lucian
- Adjustments coming soon
Lulu
- Nerfs coming soon
Nasus
- Buffs coming soon
Oriana
- Buffs coming soon
Rell
- Nerfs coming soon
Ryze
- Buffs coming soon
Rumble
- Adjustments coming soon
Sivir
- Buffs coming soon
Viktor
- Buffs coming soon
Yuumi
- Nerfs coming soon
Zeri
- Nerfs coming soon
Items
Nerfs
- Ardent Censer
- Bloodthirster
- Galeforce
- Imperial Mandate
- Rapid Firecannon
System
Nerfs
- Overheal
- Red Buff