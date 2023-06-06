League of Legends patch 13.12 early notes: Enchanter & ADC nerfs, Nasus, GP Ryze buffs

League of Legends patch 13.12 brings nerfs to many enchanters and certain ADCs, in particular Yuumi and Zeri. A few top laners also receive a buff in this patch, except for Gragas who has been nerfed.

The next update for League of Legends, patch 13.12, sees several ADCs and enchanter supports receiving nerfs. Alongside them, items such as Ardent Censer, Bloodthirster, Galeforce, and Imperial Mandate are also receiving nerfs, resulting in an even bigger power decline.

Not all ADCs are being nerfed in this patch, however, Kai’sa, Ashe, and Sivir gaining buffs, as well as certain top laners receiving some bonuses also.

Before the full update comes into effect, brush up on everything in LoL Patch 13.12 below.

When does LoL Patch 13.12 go live?

League of Legends Patch 13.12 is expected to go live on June 15, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.12 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.12 for your server:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL patch 13.12?

Yuumi and Zeri nerfs

Yuumi and Zeri have been dominating higher-level play in League of Legends for quite some time. The dynamic duo has plagued professional play up until MSI, where Yuumi was disabled due to her mid-scope update. It seems that Riot has caught wind of their resurgence, and will be swiftly swatting the pair with the nerf bat.

Riot Games Yuumi’s ability to enable ADCs has her as a target for a nerf.

Support and ADC item nerfs

On top of the nerfs to Yuumi and Zeri, the ADC and enchanter class are being nerfed as a whole. Several commonly run items for the classes are being nerfed, as well as a couple of systems that benefitted the bot lane carries.

League of Legends patch 13.12 notes

Champions

Ashe

Buffs coming soon

Gangplank

Buffs coming soon

Gragas

Nerfs coming soon

Kai’sa

Buffs coming soon

Kha’Zix

Nerfs coming soon

Kog’Maw

Nerfs coming soon

K’Sante

Nerfs coming soon

Lucian

Adjustments coming soon

Lulu

Nerfs coming soon

Nasus

Buffs coming soon

Oriana

Buffs coming soon

Rell

Nerfs coming soon

Ryze

Buffs coming soon

Rumble

Adjustments coming soon

Sivir

Buffs coming soon

Viktor

Buffs coming soon

Yuumi

Nerfs coming soon

Zeri

Nerfs coming soon

Items

Nerfs

Ardent Censer

Bloodthirster

Galeforce

Imperial Mandate

Rapid Firecannon

System

Nerfs