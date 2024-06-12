League of Legends Patch 14.13 early notes: Varus mini-rework and rune changes

League of Legends’ newest patch 14.13 will be bringing a set of new changes to shake up the MOBA, including a mini-rework to Varus and changes to the Domination runes.

The League of Legends developers are back at it again with Patch 14.13. The new patch sees a heap of changes arrive to the MOBA, with specific changes slated for Varus with a brand new passive ability that increases his AD and AP.

These changes are still on the PBE meaning they’re subject to change, but we’ll be constantly updating to make sure you get the most relevant information.

When does League Patch 14.13 go live?

League of Legends Patch 14.13 is expected to go live on June 26, 2024. Patch 14.13 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 14.13 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline approximately three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 14.13?

Varus is receiving a mini-update in Patch 14.13, mainly aimed at his passive. Now instead of giving him attack speed on kill, it’ll instead grant him AD and AP. This amount will still increase on champion takedown.

Domination rune changes

The Domination Rune keystones are receiving a couple of changes. Namely, Dark Harvest and Electrocute are having their cooldown reduced as well as their damage lowered, this may change the way champions trade with these runes.

League of Legends patch 14.13 early notes

Champions

Varus

Base Stats

Base AD reduced: 60 >>> 57

Passive: Living Vengeance

Takedowns now grant 6-30 AP and 3-20 AD instead of attack speed

Increased to 25-50 AP and 15-30 AD on champion takedowns

W: Blighted Quiver

On-hit base damage increased: 7-31 >>> 7-35

Cooldown refund per stack increased: 12% >>> 15%

Amplified Q damage changed: 6-14% (based on level) >>> 6-10% (based on skill rank)

Runes

Dark Harvest

Base damage reduced: 20-80 >>> 20 flat

Damage per soul increased: 5 >>> 8

Cooldown reduced: 45 seconds >>> 30 seconds

Electrocute