League of Legends Debonair 2021 event: Skins, missions, rewards

The League of Legends Debonair 2021 event is here to send off the year and bring in Season 12 with a bang. With plenty of skins and rewards to earn, as well as missions to grind, here’s how you can make the most of the in-game event.

Want one last chance to grind for 2021 Prestige Points in League of Legends and get one of those sweet, exclusive skins? The latest Debonair event is that chance.

On top of all the new content ⁠— including eight new skins, and plenty of event rewards like chromas and loading screen borders ⁠— it’s also a chance to get 2021’s Prestige skins before they are retired to the vault.

Advertisement

We’ve got a guide to the League of Legends Debonair 2021 event right here, including those missions you’ll have to complete, and the new progression system.

League of Legends new Debonair skins

Of course, surrounding these events is typically a skin line, and this time it’s Debonair. Brand, Draven, LeBlanc, Leona, Malzahar, Master Yi, and Zed are all getting skins in the new event, including a Prestige variant for Brand.

The Debonair skin line has been revitalized ⁠— the more romantic suits and roses of older skins has been swapped with an air of mystique, with elegant green effects in its place. While the cast still adorn those clean whites, the abilities certainly have a different feel.

Advertisement

Read More: Riot is forcing Kled from tank to bruiser in League of Legends role swap

Most of the skins will set you back 1350 RP, except the 1820 RP Zed skin and the limited-edition Brand Prestige.

League of Legends Debonair 2021 event pass

You don’t have to cough up money to play in the League of Legends Debonair 2021 event ⁠— but it’ll help you unlock all the sweet rewards. There’s enough points in the free pass for players to get a couple of chromas, but if you want the Prestige skin and more, you’ll need to buy the Premium pass.

Typically, the pass will set you back around 1295 RP ($10 USD), and comes with a handful of other awards including event orbs and a hit of points to kickstart your grind. You’ll also get access to exclusive missions, which are necessary to grind if you want all the Debonair event awards.

Advertisement

League of Legends Debonair 2021 event missions

The missions for the League of Legends Debonair 2021 event are yet to be revealed. However, what players do know is Riot are testing a new “points” system for event progression which will change the way you grind for rewards.

Players will now be rewarded, more generally, for minutes played rather than games played. This mostly applies to people who purchase the Premium pass and earn points passively while playing, but for “Token Bank” and Orb missions there’ll be a slight change.

We will update this section once specific missions have been announced.

League of Legends Debonair 2021 event rewards

While you won’t be able to pick up the new Debonair skins for free ⁠— well, all but one ⁠— in the in-game event, you will be able to pick up Chromas, loading screen borders, and more. The Prestige Brand skin will be the only skin directly purchasable in the event shop, and it isn’t cheap.

Advertisement

We’ll have a full list of event rewards, and how much they cost under the new points system, right here after the League of Legends Debonair 2021 event goes live.

League of Legends Debonair 2021 event release date

The League of Legends Debonair 2021 event will launch just patch 11.24 on December 9, 2021. Players will have a few weeks to grind out for points before the event wraps up in Season 12.

Once this event ends, it’ll also be the last chance to spend your 2021 Prestige Points, so be sure to try and get 100 of them so you can pick up one of the 2021 Prestige skins.