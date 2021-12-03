Riot reveal big changes to League Event Pass progression system

As Riot Games continue to revamp League of Legends before the start of Season 12, they revealed a massive change coming to the LoL Event Pass progression system.

The League of Legends preseason has been filled with numerous changes. From new items to reworked runes, Riot have been changing up the game as we know it.

While they continue to alter gameplay, the devs decided to mix up the way Event Passes will progress.

Riot Games change Event Pass progression system

In a blog post, Riot devs explained that they will be implementing a new system into LoL starting with the Debonair event on December 9.

This will remove the point system that was in place and instead will reward players based on their time played.

Here is a full breakdown of how this will work:

PvP, ARAM, & Event Game Modes: For every minute played, you will earn 4 points. If you win the game then you will earn 6 points per minute played.

For every minute played, you will earn 4 points. If you win the game then you will earn 6 points per minute played. All TFT Modes: For every minute played, you will earn 2 points. If you finish in 1st-4th place then you will earn 3 points per minute played.

For every minute played, you will earn 2 points. If you finish in 1st-4th place then you will earn 3 points per minute played. Co-op vs. AI: For every minute played, you will earn 1 point. If you win the game then you will earn 2 points per minute played.

While these are the methods to earn points throughout events, Riot also revealed some changes to the missions as well.

Weekly Wins Missions: Earn 1650 points from playing and winning games.

Earn 1650 points from playing and winning games. Orb Missions: Earn 4500 points

Earn 4500 points Token Bank Missions: Earn 400 points

A huge change comes to the Event Pass Tokens. Players will no longer earn tokens after each game and now need to get 400 points. This will reward people with 20 tokens and can be repeated over and over.

This change was focused on respecting players’ time and not incentivizing people to queue into the shortest game modes possible. The Debonair event will go live on December 9, with the final patch of the year.