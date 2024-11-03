Faker’s Worlds 2024 win gave him more skins than almost half of LoL’s champions

Faker’s Worlds 2024 win gave him more skins than almost half of LoL’s championsRiot Games
With Faker’s Worlds 2024 win, he’ll get even more skins in-game. On top of the other cosmetics he earned through prior Worlds wins and the Hall of Legends skin collection, he’s going to have more skins than almost half the characters in the game.
Faker is basically just a League of Legends character at this point, with T1’s legacy being engrained in LoL’s history. They’ve got 5 sets of Worlds-winning skins, with no other team having won the event more than once. They’re just that far ahead, and their Worlds 2024 win only gave them a further lead.
However, Faker himself will have more skins than much of LoL’s cast of playable champions. MVPs get their own Prestige skin, so Faker will have 9 skins in total:
- SKT T1 Zed (2013)
- SKT T1 Ryze (2015)
- SKT T1 Syndra (2016)
- T1 Orianna (2023)
- Risen Legend Ahri
- Immortalized Legend Ahri
- Risen Legend Leblanc
- Worlds 2024 skin
- Worlds 2024 prestige skin
Considering LoL’s wide cast of characters, there isn’t time to give skins to everyone. Not to mention that popular champions will inevitably get more cosmetics. But, with a number as high as 9, Faker has more skins than some characters who have been in the game for over a decade.
Here’s the full list of 62 champions who will have less skins than him. Bear in mind this list is subject to change ahead of the Worlds 2024 skin line’s release, as they take a while to make:
- Akshan
- Aphelios
- Aurora
- Aurelion Sol
- Azir
- Bard
- Bel’Veth
- Braum
- Briar
- Camille
- Cassiopeia
- Gwen
- Elise
- Heimerdinger
- Hwei
- Illaoi
- Ivern
- K’Sante
- Kalista
- Kayn
- Kindred
- Kha’Zix
- Kled
- Lillia
- Lissandra
- Milio
- Naafiri
- Neeko
- Nilah
- Ornn
- Qiyana
- Quinn
- Rek’Sai
- Rell
- Renata
- Rengar
- Rumble
- Samira
- Sett
- Shyvana
- Skarner
- Smolder
- Swain
- Sylas (if Faker picks this champ for Worlds 2024, he’d move up to 9 skins and tie him)
- Tahm Kench
- Taliyah
- Taric
- Trundle
- Udyr
- Urgot
- Vel’Koz
- Vex
- Viego
- Viktor
- Wukong
- Xerath
- Yorick
- Yuumi
- Zac
- Zeri
- Zilean
- Zoe
With Faker planning to keep competing past this win and play until he can’t anymore, there’s a chance this number will grow.